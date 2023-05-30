CDC: How to Grill Safely. And those leftovers…
CDC: Always refrigerate (or freeze) leftovers within 2 hours of cooking. Eat refrigerated leftovers within 3 to 4 days. When in doubt, throw them out. https://www.cdc.gov/foodsafety/communication/eatingout.html
CDC: How to Grill Safely
When handling raw meat, chicken and other poultry, and seafood
Separate it from other food
Refrigerate it before grilling
Wash your hands before and after handling it
Make sure its juices do not touch other food, utensils, and surfaces
Use a food thermometer to ensure it is cooked to a safe internal temperature
Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours of cooking
(Divide leftovers into small portions and place in covered, shallow containers. Put in freezer or fridge within 2 hours of cooking – 1 hour if above 90°F outside).
https://www.cdc.gov/foodsafety/communication/bbq-iq.html