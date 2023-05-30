WHAT'S NEW
CDC: How to Grill Safely. And those leftovers…

May 30, 2023

CDC: Always refrigerate (or freeze) leftovers within 2 hours of cooking.  Eat refrigerated leftovers within 3 to 4 days. When in doubt, throw them out.  https://www.cdc.gov/foodsafety/communication/eatingout.html

 

CDC: How to Grill Safely

When handling raw meat, chicken and other poultry, and seafood

Separate it from other food

Refrigerate it before grilling

Wash your hands before and after handling it

Make sure its juices do not touch other food, utensils, and surfaces

Use a food thermometer to ensure it is cooked to a safe internal temperature

Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours of cooking

(Divide leftovers into small portions and place in covered, shallow containers. Put in freezer or fridge within 2 hours of cooking – 1 hour if above 90°F outside).

https://www.cdc.gov/foodsafety/communication/bbq-iq.html

 

 

