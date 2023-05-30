Tuesday News: May 30, 2023

Often referred to as the “sunshine vitamin”, Vitamin D is essential for good health. Normally, it’s made in your skin when exposed to sunlight. But, up to 42% of adult Americans are ‘low’ in Vitamin D, which can cause health problems. www.health.harvard.edu/staying-healthy/taking-too-much-vitamin-d-can-cloud-its-benefits-and-create-health-risks

So, what is normal? How much should I take?

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) recommends an average daily intake of 400–800 I-U’s. However, some studies find that the daily intake needs to be higher if you aren’t being exposed to the sun or have darker toned skin. All things considered, a daily vitamin D intake of 1,000–4,000 IU’s should be enough to ensure optimal blood levels in most people. NOTE: Please consult your healthcare professional before you take Vitamin D amounts above 4,000 IU’s. Taking too much ‘D’ can be toxic.

CDC: Always refrigerate (or freeze) leftovers within 2 hours of cooking.

Eat refrigerated leftovers within 3 to 4 days. When in doubt, throw them out.

CDC: How to Grill Safely. Tips on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

Area Blood Drives for this Wednesday (May 31)

High Point

United Way of Greater High Point, 815 Phillips Avenue…12 p.m. – 4 p.m.,

Jamestown

St. Timothy’s United Methodist Church, 5228 Hilltop Road…2 p.m. – 6 p.m.,

Give the Gift of Life: Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org

or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to schedule a time.

Davidson County Master Gardener ‘Garden Tour’ this weekend (June 3 + 4).

Six locations in northern Davidson County are on the ‘tour’.

Online ticket pick-up will be at Heritage Oak Farms (near Midway Town Hall) on Gumtree Road in Midway. $20 tix are good for both days at www.eventbrite.com.

*Details: Saturday (June 3) 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday (June 4) 1-5 p.m.

Traffic Alert: Winston-Salem – Road Closed with Detour

Peters Creek Parkway (Hwy 150) SOUTH at Clemmonsville Road BRIDGE.

Detour: Motorists must take the Clemmonsville exit to the roundabout, then take the second exit to re-access NC 150. Detour expected through June 9?

*Engineers are accessing the bridge after a Tractor Trailer hit the bridge last week!

Longtime Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page is officially running for lieutenant governor of North Carolina. The announcement was announced over the weekend.

According to the latest US Census numbers, the median age in North Carolina is 39.4 years old. The county with the highest median age is Brunswick County at 56.5, while the youngest is Onslow at 28.3 (both located on our coast). Source: 202 US Census. https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/how-old-are-north-carolinians-new-us-census-data-gets-more-detailed-county-by-county/

NASCAR: Ryan Blaney winning the Coca-Cola 600 last night, after a rain delay.

Top seed! The Wake Forest baseball team, going into the NCAA Baseball Tournament as the #1 national seed, will host Maryland, George Mason and Northeastern in Winston-Salem. The other seven participating college teams from North Carolina will be on the road for regionals. Source: ESPN-2

President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are pressuring lawmakers to support their deal to raise the nation’s debt limit and avoid an unprecedented default. There is a June 5th deadline – to reach and pass a bill to raise the debt ceiling. CNN

Nine people, including several children, were injured in a shooting along a beach boardwalk in Hollywood, Florida on Memorial Day. Police say an altercation between two groups led to the violence. One suspect was detained. CNN

Headline of the Morning

‘31 billionaires are (each) worth more than the US Treasury has in cash’

Cash levels at the US Treasury are tumbling toward a dangerously low level as Washington waits until the last minute to raise the debt ceiling. As of the close of business on May 25, the US Treasury had just $38.8 billion in cash, according to the latest federal data. For context, 31 billionaires are each worth more than the federal government’s $38.8 billion in cash, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. https://www.cnn.com/2023/05/29/investing/billionaires-debt-ceiling/index.html