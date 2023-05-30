How much Vitamin D should I be taking?

Vitamin D, often referred to as the “sunshine vitamin”, is essential for good health. Normally, it’s made in your skin when exposed to sunlight.

But, up to 42% of adult Americans are ‘low’ in Vitamin D, which can cause health problems. www.health.harvard.edu/staying-healthy/taking-too-much-vitamin-d-can-cloud-its-benefits-and-create-health-risks

So, what is normal? How much should I take?

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) recommends an average daily intake of 400–800 I-U’s. However, some studies find that the daily intake needs to be higher if you aren’t being exposed to the sun or have darker toned skin. All things considered, a daily vitamin D intake of 1,000–4,000 IU’s should be enough to ensure optimal blood levels in most people.

NOTE: Please consult your healthcare professional before you take Vitamin D amounts above 4,000 IU’s. Taking too much ‘D’ can be toxic.

www.mayoclinic.org/healthy-lifestyle/nutrition-and-healthy-eating/expert-answers/vitamin-d-toxicity/faq-20058108