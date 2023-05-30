WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home How much Vitamin D should I be taking?

How much Vitamin D should I be taking?

wbfj-verne
May 30, 2023

Vitamin D, often referred to as the “sunshine vitamin”,  is essential for good health. Normally, it’s made in your skin when exposed to sunlight.

But, up to 42% of adult Americans are ‘low’ in Vitamin D, which can cause health problems. www.health.harvard.edu/staying-healthy/taking-too-much-vitamin-d-can-cloud-its-benefits-and-create-health-risks

So, what is normal? How much should I take?
The National Institutes of Health (NIH) recommends an average daily intake of 400–800 I-U’s. However, some studies find that the daily intake needs to be higher if you aren’t being exposed to the sun or have darker toned skin. All things considered, a daily vitamin D intake of 1,000–4,000 IU’s should be enough to ensure optimal blood levels in most people.

NOTE: Please consult your healthcare professional before you take Vitamin D amounts above 4,000 IU’s. Taking too much ‘D’ can be toxic.

www.mayoclinic.org/healthy-lifestyle/nutrition-and-healthy-eating/expert-answers/vitamin-d-toxicity/faq-20058108

 

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

Vacation Bible Schools

wbfj-kurt
May 30, 2023

Tuesday News: May 30, 2023

wbfj-verne
May 30, 2023

CDC: How to Grill Safely. And those leftovers…

wbfj-verne
May 30, 2023

Concert Calendar

wbfj-kurt
May 29, 2023

Community Calendar

wbfj-kurt
May 29, 2023

S@5: Dealing with Depression + Wildlife Gardens

wbfj-verne
May 28, 2023
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.