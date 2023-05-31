Wednesday News: May 31, 2023

Final day of May!!!

Traffic Alert: Winston-Salem – Nightly lane closures

(Tonight) Wednesday night into early Thursday morning 8pm – 5am

I-40 EB between Hanes Mall Blvd and Peters Creek (2 of 3 lanes CLOSED)

Thursday night into early Friday morning

I-40 EB between Peters Creek and Highway 52 (2 of 3 lanes CLOSED)

Detours will be in place. Connecting ‘ramps’ will also be closed. SOURCE: NC DOT

The NC Zoo has (another) new addition? A baby chimp was born on Tuesday. First time mom (named Gigi) and baby are doing well. This is the 6th chimp birth at the Zoo in Asheboro since 2010. BTW: A baby giraffe was born at the NC Zoo on May 20th.

Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter has been diagnosed with dementia, according to the Carter Center. Miss Rosalynn continues to live at home with her husband, former President Jimmy Carter, who remains under Hospice care.

Jimmy Carter – age 98 – is the oldest living former president. Rosalynn is 95 years old.

The Carters are the longest-ever married presidential couple, having wed in 1946.

“As the founder of the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers, Mrs. Carter often noted that there are four kinds of people…“those who have been caregivers; those who are currently caregivers, those who will be caregivers, and those who will need caregivers…” Resources at https://rosalynncarter.org/dementia/

Area Blood Drives for Wednesday (May 31)

High Point: United Way of Greater High Point (Phillips Ave)- noon till 4pm.

Jamestown: St. Timothy’s UMC (5228 Hilltop Road) 2pm – 6pm.

Give the Gift of Life: Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org

or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to schedule a time.

Picking the perfect watermelon.

Tips include color, weight, the ever-popular thump test.

-A ripe, juicy watermelon should feel heavy for its size.

-Look for “webbing” or these tiny dotted lines on a watermelon’s exterior, a sure sign that the watermelon is sweet.

-The thump test. To see if a watermelon is ripe, when you tap lightly, you should hear a ‘deep thump’.

-A brown stem (versus a green one) = the watermelon ripened on the vine.

-Opt for a watermelon that is dark in color and dull in luster. A shiny = not ripe.

FACTS: The top 4 states that grow the most watermelons: Florida, Texas, Georgia + California. Watermelons are made of 92% water, hence the name.

Watermelons were used as canteens by early explorers.

Traffic Alert: Winston-Salem – Road Closed with Detour

Peters Creek Parkway (Hwy 150) SOUTH at Clemmonsville Road BRIDGE.

Bridge and SB lanes of Peters Creek remain CLOSED for emergency repairs.

*Detour in place through June 9 ??

Fact: Black Bear sightings are on the rise across the Piedmont Triad.

Experts suggest…

If you see a bear before it notices you, don’t approach. Stand still, enjoy,

then quietly move away.

If a bear sees you, back away slowly. Never run; running may trigger a chase response.

*Intentionally feeding bears or allowing them to find anything that smells or tastes like food teaches bears to approach homes and people looking for more.

*Food and food odors attract bears. So don’t reward them with easily available food, liquids or garbage. More info at https://bearwise.org/

NOTE: There was a bear sighting in northern Greensboro this morning!

At the Box Office. Disney’s new live-action film “The Little Mermaid’ swam laps around the competition over the extended Memorial Day weekend.

Casting a black actress in the role is historic, read more form CBN News

Topping the list of ‘most affordable living places’… Hickory.

The study from US News and World report surveyed residents and several criteria including Income, housing costs, as well as goods and services across the country. Hickory offers a “small-town” atmosphere while seeing growth from larger metro areas like Charlotte and Asheville. Hickory beat out other cities including… Huntsville, Alabama. Huntington, West Virginia. Fort Wayne, Indiana. Beaumont, Texas. And Knoxville, Tennessee https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/north-carolina-city-tops-list-of-most-affordable-places-to-live-according-to-report/

Did you know? In the 1850’s, Henry Robinson built a tavern of logs beneath a huge hickory tree near a stagecoach junction. The inn was known as “Hickory Tavern.” The Town of Hickory Tavern was established in 1870.

The name was changed to the Town of Hickory in 1873. https://www.hickorync.gov/about-city

Davidson County Master Gardener ‘Garden Tour’ this weekend (June 3 + 4).

Six locations in northern Davidson County are on the ‘tour’.

Online ticket pick-up will be at Heritage Oak Farms (near Midway Town Hall) on Gumtree Road in Midway. $20 tix are good for both days at www.eventbrite.com.

*Details: Saturday (June 3) 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday (June 4) 1-5 p.m.

Just racin’??? Chase Elliott has been suspended from the next NASCAR Cup Series race after an ‘altercation’ with Denny Hamlin during the Coca-Cola 600 on Monday night.

“Looming” The US House of Representatives is on track to vote later today on a bill to suspend the nation’s debt limit through January 1, 2025. The bill already cleared a key hurdle when the powerful House Rules Committee voted 7-6 to advance it to the floor.

Winston-Salem police are investigating a shooting involving a 7-year-old child. Officers responded to the 1900 block of E. 24th Street just after midnight after receiving a ShotSpotter alert. The child is listed in critical, but stable condition after having surgery.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/north-carolina-winston-salem-child-7-shot-twice/44047113