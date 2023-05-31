Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter has been diagnosed with dementia, according to the Carter Center. Miss Rosalynn continues to live at home with her husband, former President Jimmy Carter, who remains under Hospice care.

Jimmy Carter – age 98 – is the oldest living former president. Rosalynn is 95 years old.

The Carters are the longest-ever married presidential couple, having wed in 1946.

https://myfox8.com/news/former-first-lady-rosalynn-carter-diagnosed-with-dementia/

“As the founder of the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers, Mrs. Carter often noted that there are four kinds of people…“those who have been caregivers; those who are currently caregivers, those who will be caregivers, and those who will need caregivers…” Resources at https://rosalynncarter.org/dementia/