WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers

Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers

wbfj-verne
May 31, 2023

Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter has been diagnosed with dementia, according to the Carter Center. Miss Rosalynn continues to live at home with her husband, former President Jimmy Carter, who remains under Hospice care.

Jimmy Carter – age 98 – is the oldest living former president. Rosalynn is 95 years old.

The Carters are the longest-ever married presidential couple, having wed in 1946.

https://myfox8.com/news/former-first-lady-rosalynn-carter-diagnosed-with-dementia/

“As the founder of the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers, Mrs. Carter often noted that there are four kinds of people…“those who have been caregivers; those who are currently caregivers, those who will be caregivers, and those who will need caregivers…”   Resources at https://rosalynncarter.org/dementia/

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

Community Calendar

wbfj-kurt
June 1, 2023

Vacation Bible Schools

wbfj-kurt
June 1, 2023

Thursday News: JUNE 01, 2023

wbfj-verne
June 1, 2023

Wednesday Word

wdecker_wbfj
May 31, 2023

Black Bear sightings are on the rise

wbfj-verne
May 31, 2023

Picking the perfect watermelon

wbfj-verne
May 31, 2023
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.