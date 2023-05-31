Reality: Black Bear sightings are on the rise across the Piedmont Triad. Experts suggest…

If you see a bear before it notices you, don’t approach. Stand still, enjoy, then quietly move away.

If a bear sees you, back away slowly. Never run; running may trigger a chase response.

*Intentionally feeding bears or allowing them to find anything that smells or tastes like food teaches bears to approach homes and people looking for more.

*Food and food odors attract bears. So don’t reward them with easily available food, liquids or garbage. More info at https://bearwise.org/

NOTE: There was a bear sighting in northern Greensboro Wednesday morning (May 31)…