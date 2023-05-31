WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home Black Bear sightings are on the rise

Black Bear sightings are on the rise

wbfj-verne
May 31, 2023

Reality: Black Bear sightings are on the rise across the Piedmont Triad. Experts suggest…

If you see a bear before it notices you, don’t approach. Stand still, enjoy, then quietly move away.

If a bear sees you, back away slowly. Never run; running may trigger a chase response.

*Intentionally feeding bears or allowing them to find anything that smells or tastes like food teaches bears to approach homes and people looking for more.

*Food and food odors attract bears. So don’t reward them with easily available food, liquids or garbage. More info at https://bearwise.org/

NOTE: There was a bear sighting in northern Greensboro Wednesday morning (May 31)…   

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

Community Calendar

wbfj-kurt
June 1, 2023

Vacation Bible Schools

wbfj-kurt
June 1, 2023

Thursday News: JUNE 01, 2023

wbfj-verne
June 1, 2023

Wednesday Word

wdecker_wbfj
May 31, 2023

Picking the perfect watermelon

wbfj-verne
May 31, 2023

2023 Summer Camps

wbfj-kurt
May 31, 2023
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.