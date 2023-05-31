Wednesday Word

Hello, friends! With summer almost here, one of the things that I love about WBFJ is how connected we are to our community. Through our website, parents can find some wonderful vacation bible schools and summer camps for the kids. Families can check-out the great line-up of local artists performing at our summer concert series at Hanes Mall. Our website also lists unique ways we can help local non-profits during the summer months. Aside from enjoying great music, our listeners also have the chance to learn more about great organizations that serve our area through our Ministry of the Month, as well as Sunday At Five. Although our morning show loves to make you smile, Wally and Verne are also committed to sharing relevant information that helps you start your day (or vacation) informed. And, let’s face it, no one provides better traffic information to get you home (or out of town) than Dennis during your afternoon drive. So keep it locked on WBFJ and let’s get ready to enjoy a wonderful summer!

Your friend,

Lana