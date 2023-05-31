WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home Wednesday Word

Wednesday Word

wdecker_wbfj
May 31, 2023

Hello, friends! With summer almost here, one of the things that I love about WBFJ is how connected we are to our community. Through our website, parents can find some wonderful vacation bible schools and summer camps for the kids. Families can check-out the great line-up of local artists performing at our summer concert series at Hanes Mall. Our website also lists unique ways we can help local non-profits during the summer months. Aside from enjoying great music, our listeners also have the chance to learn more about great organizations that serve our area through our Ministry of the Month, as well as Sunday At Five. Although our morning show loves to make you smile, Wally and Verne are also committed to sharing relevant information that helps you start your day (or vacation) informed. And, let’s face it, no one provides better traffic information to get you home (or out of town) than Dennis during your afternoon drive. So keep it locked on WBFJ and let’s get ready to enjoy a wonderful summer!

 

Your friend,

Lana

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

Community Calendar

wbfj-kurt
June 1, 2023

Vacation Bible Schools

wbfj-kurt
June 1, 2023

Thursday News: JUNE 01, 2023

wbfj-verne
June 1, 2023

Black Bear sightings are on the rise

wbfj-verne
May 31, 2023

Picking the perfect watermelon

wbfj-verne
May 31, 2023

2023 Summer Camps

wbfj-kurt
May 31, 2023
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.