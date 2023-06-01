Thursday News: JUNE 01, 2023

First day of June

A new Chick-fil-A restaurant has opened in Advance this morning. Chick-fil-A Bermuda Run (260 NC Hwy 801) will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry-out from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. (with drive-thru only until 10pm). David Moore is the Owner/Operator of Chick-fil-A Bermuda Run. *The Bermuda Run restaurant joins 34 other Chick-fil-A restaurants serving the Piedmont Triad market. Source: Press Release

Today June 1 begins Atlantic Hurricane season. On average, each year in the Atlantic we see around 14 named storms. This season’s names will start with Arlene, Bret, and Cindy. The Atlantic Hurricane season runs June 1st through November 30th.

What about those storm names?

According to NOAA, names are compiled in alphabetical order and alternate back and forth between female and male names. (Names were strictly female until 1979 when male names started being used as well). FYI: There are only six lists of names that are used annually. (The names used this season will be used again in 2029, unless its retired. Names are retired if the storm is deadly or costs a lot of money.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/weather/north-carolina-busy-hurricane-season/83

Game one of the NBA Finals happens TONIGHT (June 1).

And Chipotle is giving away free food throughout the series.

Here’s the deal: Every time a player makes a three-pointer in the NBA Finals they will give away 300 free entrees. During the “Chipotle Free Pointer” promotion, every time a Denver Nuggets or Miami Heat player makes a three-pointer, Chipotle will tweet a unique message from @CHIPOTLETWEETS. T

he first 300 to text that message to 888222 will receive a free entrée code.

https://myfox8.com/news/food/chipotle-giving-away-free-food-during-nba-finals/

What to buy in June (and save)

Buy: Swimwear

Retailers typically discount swimsuits just before the weather heats up.

Shop now: Semiannual sales

June is the halfway point of the year. Stores like Bath & Body Works and Under Armour hold semiannual sales in June.

Wait for it= Amazon Prime Day(s) should be in July

The retail giant is expected to hold Prime Day in July again this year. TBA…

Skip: Grills

Summer officially starts June 21. Wait for prices to cool off later in the summer.

https://www.nerdwallet.com/article/finance/what-to-buy-skip-june

According to the Crazy Coupon Lady.com…

June savings at the Grocery store…

Tea (brands like Lipton and Celestial Seasonings)

Pain relief medication (Tylenol, Advil, Motrin, Aleve, etc.)

What to buy at the big box stores in June…

First Aid kits and supplies (Band-Aid, Curad, Off!, etc.)

Dog and cat supplies (think Iams, Friskies, Pedigree)

Toys and games

Shampoo and conditioner

https://thekrazycouponlady.com/tips/couponing/top-10-things-to-stock-up-on-in-june

Duke Energy is raising rates by 4.8% (starting today) for residential customers in Asheville, Raleigh and eastern North Carolina. Part of the increase is temporary, while state regulators decide on Duke Energy’s request for a permanent three-year increase – set to take effect Oct. 1.

https://www.wfae.org/energy-environment/2023-05-22/duke-energy-rates-rising-4-8-june-1st-for-asheville-eastern-nc

Big announcement on Tuesday. Toyota will invest an additional $2.1 billion dollars to expand infrastructure at their Greensboro-Randolph Megasite, where the company plans to develop and produce lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles. https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/toyota-ups-investment-for-future-battery-plant-at-greensboro-randolph-megasite-to-5-6-billion/

Update: The House of Representatives passed (by a wide margin) the debt ceiling legislation brokered between President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

The legislation now heads to the US Senate, where it is also likely to pass. CNN

Axios reports Mike Pence is expected to announce his 2024 bid for the White House on June 7. Former New Jersey gov. Chris Christie is also expected to announce plans to join the race to win the Republican nomination next Tuesday.

More than 4,000 people were baptized on Pentecost Sunday in California.

Some declared it was the “biggest water baptism in history.” CBN news

Dozens of industry leaders and academics in the field of artificial intelligence have called for greater global attention to the possible threat of “extinction from AI.” The growing AI arms race has already generated more immediate concerns. Lawmakers, advocacy groups and tech insiders have raised alarms about the potential for AI-powered language models like ChatGPT to spread misinformation and displace jobs. CNN

Update form Sheriff Rickie Simmons…

Person shot at a home near Denton around 9pm last night. Police were called to the scene, confronted the shooter. Additional law enforcement was called in to create a ‘perimeter’ around the home near Sexton Road and Ebel (EE-bull) Church Road in Denton. The suspect was taken into custody. One un-named Davidson county deputy was shot and taken to the hospital. Source: News conference at 9am sharing more info.