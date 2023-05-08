Cheapest Days of the week to purchase gas?
Saving money at the pumps.
Mondays and Fridays are the best days to ‘fill-up’ your tank with gas.
Tuesdays and Sundays are good ‘top-off’ days.
The most expensive days to gas up? GasBuddy suggesting that on average Wednesday and Thursday are most expensive.
*Clark Howard: Based on research from Gassbuddy.com.
https://clark.com/cars/best-day-to-buy-gas/?utm_source=Clark.com&utm
