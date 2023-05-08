Cheapest Days of the week to purchase gas?

Saving money at the pumps.

Mondays and Fridays are the best days to ‘fill-up’ your tank with gas.

Tuesdays and Sundays are good ‘top-off’ days.

The most expensive days to gas up? GasBuddy suggesting that on average Wednesday and Thursday are most expensive.

*Clark Howard: Based on research from Gassbuddy.com.

