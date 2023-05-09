Tuesday News: May 09, 2023

It’s Teacher Appreciation Week (May 8-12)

Above normal temperatures for most of the week. Average HIGH today is 77 degrees. Tree and Grass pollen in the MODERATE range for Tuesday and Wednesday. www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

McDonald’s locations are celebrating educators this week.

Educators can receive a FREE beverage with no purchase necessary.

Just show a valid school ID. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/education/teacher-freebies-during-teacher-appreiciation-week-greensboro-winston-salem-high-point

Celebrating those special teachers that

“saw something in us that we couldn’t or didn’t yet see…”

Cheapest Days of the week to purchase gas?

Mondays and Fridays are the best days to ‘fill-up’ your tank with gas.

Tuesdays and Sundays are good ‘top-off’ days.

The most expensive days to gas up? GasBuddy suggesting that on average Wednesday and Thursday are most expensive.

*Clark Howard: Based on research from Gassbuddy.com.

May is skin cancer awareness month

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist is offering FREE skin cancer screenings this evening (May 9) from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Winston-Salem: Dermatology – Country Club, at 4618 Country Club

High Point: Dermatology – Palladium, at 5286 Samet Dr., Suite 103

According to the American Cancer Society, skin cancer is the most common type of cancer and nearly all skin cancers can be treated effectively – if they are found early. No insurance needed. No appointment is required.

“Fans for Seniors” The United Way of Greater High Point is partnering with Seniors Resource Center to provide ‘fans’ to older adults and disabled citizens throughout the summer. Monetary donations can be made at the United Way in High Point or online at www.unitedwayhp.org

Thanks to David Holcomb (Discipleship Pastor with River Oaks Community Church in Clemmons) for ‘running’ by the WBFJ Morning Show this morning.

The ROCC 5K (benefitting the Winston-Salem Rescue Mission) happening THIS Saturday morning at River Oaks Community Church. Also, Youth Spaghetti Dinner (5-7pm) on Friday night (before the race on Saturday). https://www.facebook.com/ROCC5k

Are you eligible for a Turbo Tax settlement check?

The checks will automatically start going out in the mail (soon).

Two things. If you used Turbo Tax in 2016, 2017, or 2018. Or you qualified for the IRS free file program, but Turbo Tax charged you. How much will I receive?

The short answer is between $30 and $85 depending on how many years you used the service. Note: Please don’t fall for a scam. There is no form to fill out and no information you have to give to anyone.

Prayers at the Border. A candlelight vigil is planned later today in Brownsville, Texas, to honor the eight victims killed when a vehicle plowed into a group of people at a bus stop outside a migrant shelter over the weekend. Seven others remain hospitalized with various injuries, officials said. The driver was charged with eight counts of manslaughter and 10 counts of aggravated assault. The crash comes as Brownsville and other border towns brace for a migrant surge when the public health emergency measure known as Title 42 expires on Thursday. CNN

Some very recognizable faces will be speaking at the upcoming NC G-O-P political conference in Greensboro this Summer. Former President Trump. VP Pence and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis have all agreed to speak. The convention is set June 8th through the 11th at the Koury Convention Center.

Prayers for all involved

Members of the Western Conference of the United Methodist Church has approved to ‘allow each individual congregation to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church’. In total, 192 North Carolina churches will disaffiliate, including 72 from across the Piedmont Triad. These churches are looking to separate from the organization because of their ‘Conservative Biblical’ stand on sexuality and same-sex marriage.

For the Methodist churches whose disaffiliation request is approved, the change will take effect within 60 days of the final decision.