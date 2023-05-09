WHAT'S NEW
ROCC 5K at River Oaks Community Church (May 13)

ROCC 5K at River Oaks Community Church (May 13)

wbfj-verne
May 9, 2023

Thanks to David Holcomb (Discipleship Pastor with River Oaks Community Church in Clemmons) for ‘running’ by the WBFJ Morning Show on Tuesday morning (May 9).

The ROCC 5K (benefitting the Winston-Salem Rescue Mission) is set this Saturday morning at River Oaks Community Church. Also, Youth Spaghetti Dinner (5-7pm) on Friday night (before the race on Saturday). https://www.facebook.com/ROCC5k

https://riveroakscc.churchcenter.com/registrations/events/1694612

