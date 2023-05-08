FREE skin cancer screenings this Tuesday (May 9)

May is skin cancer awareness month

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist is offering FREE skin cancer screenings this Tuesday evening (May 9) from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Winston-Salem: Dermatology – Country Club, at 4618 Country Club

High Point: Dermatology – Palladium, at 5286 Samet Dr., Suite 103

According to the American Cancer Society, skin cancer is the most common type of cancer and nearly all skin cancers can be treated effectively – if they are found early. No insurance needed. No appointment is required.

https://www.wakehealth.edu/stories/soak-up-the-sun-safely