Wednesday News: May 10, 2023

Many people around the world will be wearing ‘purple’ today in support of World Lupus Day, calling attention to the mysterious disease impacting more than 5 million people in the US alone.

Tree pollen HIGH range. Grass pollen MODERATE range for Wednesday. www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

Mother’s Day is this Sunday (May 14)

Survey: a fresh look at how and why Americans pray.

Despite reports of declining worship attendance following the pandemic, especially among young people, a majority of Americans still say they pray, according to a survey from the Radiant Foundation.

*61% turn to God in prayer. That’s more than those who use meditation, yoga, and other practices to connect to a higher power.

And the vast majority of people say God has answered some of their prayers in the past year! Findings of the survey are based on more than 1,700 Americans.

Note: Despite recent statistics that suggest Americans are becoming less religiously affiliated, prayer appears to be a constant practice in people’s lives.

https://www2.cbn.com/news/us/87-praying-americans-report-answered-prayers-over-past-year

Women should get screened for breast cancer ‘every other year’ starting at age 40, according to draft guidance issued Tuesday by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force. But, some health professionals think that mammograms should be ‘annual’ based on a woman’s personal health history and other factors.

https://www.nbcnews.com/health/womens-health/breast-cancer-guidelines-start-screenings-age-40-rcna83355

“Chaotic and disorganized” Tens of thousands of migrants are expected at the U.S.-Mexican border as the government’s Title 42 COVID restrictions end Thursday. While 1,500 U.S. troops are on hand to help, the concern is that most of the migrants will try to cross illegally, raising the potential for violence.

https://www2.cbn.com/news/national-security/title-42-expires-thursday-thousands-expected-flood-us-southern-border

Buddy Holly, from Palm Springs, Calif., has been named ‘Best in Show’ at the 147th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show – the event’s most coveted prize.

Buddy Holly – a ‘petit basset griffon (puh·teet ba·suht gruh·faan) Vendéen’ – has never won Best in Show. The breed was recognized by the American Kennel Club in 1991.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/sports/2023/05/09/westminister-dog-show/

Donating food is as easy as leaving non-perishable food items next to your mailbox. The National Association of Letter Carriers ‘Food Drive’ happens this Saturday (May 13). The annual food drive started back in 1991.

https://thehill.com/changing-america/respect/poverty/3992592-the-postal-service-wants-you-to-leave-food-at-your-mailbox-on-may-13-heres-why/

Local U-Pick Strawberry Farms

Area farms are now open (based on availability). Link to local farms on the News Blog.

It’s Teacher Appreciation Week (May 8-12)

McDonald’s locations are celebrating educators this week.

Educators can receive a FREE beverage with no purchase necessary.

Just show a valid school ID. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/education/teacher-freebies-during-teacher-appreiciation-week-greensboro-winston-salem-high-point

A team of doctors in Boston performed a ground-breaking surgery on a baby still in the womb – the first of its kind in the U.S.

And the parents say they had no doubt “God would perform a miracle.”

Derek and Kenyatta Coleman were over the moon when they learned they were expecting their fourth child. The first few weeks of the pregnancy were typical.

But during her 30-week ultrasound, Kenyatta learned that her daughter had a rare condition known as the ‘Vein of Galen’ malformation. The malformation can cause blood vessel abnormalities, brain damage, and heart failure.

In fact, by the time the baby was 30 weeks old, her heart was struggling and the malformation was getting dangerously large, CBS news reported.

The Baton Rouge, Louisiana couple enrolled in an FDA-approved clinical trial by Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Boston Children’s Hospital to save the baby’s life. Despite the risk, the parents decided to trust God.

The surgeons ensured the baby was in the correct position in the womb and then began a procedure to slow the blood flow and reduce the pressure. The baby showed signs of improvement almost immediately.

At 34 weeks, little Denver Colman was born (weighing in at 4 pounds).

Mom, dad and baby Denver are doing fine!

https://www.cbn.com/news/health/miracle-boston-doctors-perform-first-its-kind-brain-surgery-unborn-baby

More than 90% of the world uses a mobile phone. And our devices get dirty.

The FCC actually recommends daily ‘cleaning’ of your phone and other devices.

Use alcohol-based wipes or sprays, that contain at least 70% alcohol to disinfect phone casings and touch screens, daily!

BTW: Research has found that many pathogens on phones are often antibiotic resistant, meaning they can’t be treated with conventional drugs.

https://myfox8.com/news/the-dirty-truth-about-your-phone-and-why-you-need-to-stop-scrolling-in-the-bathroom/

Reminder: 9-8-8 is the new ‘national mental health hotline’ number.

Advocates have pushed for having a shorter number, making it easier for people to remember. The three-digit number replaces the existing 10-digit suicide prevention number (1-800-273-TALK). Learn more: https://988lifeline.org/

https://www.ncdhhs.gov/news/press-releases/2022/07/15/ncdhhs-announces-new-national-9-8-8-number-people-mental-health-crisis