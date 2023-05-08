Monday News May 08, 2023

Tree and Grass pollen in the MODERATE range www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

Cheapest Days of the week to purchase gas?

Mondays and Fridays are the best days to ‘fill-up’ your tank with gas. Tuesdays and Sundays are good ‘top-off’ days. The most expensive days to gas up? GasBuddy suggesting that on average Wednesday and Thursday are most expensive. *Clark Howard: Based on research from Gassbuddy.com.

https://clark.com/cars/best-day-to-buy-gas/?utm_source=Clark.com&utm

May is skin cancer awareness month. Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist is offering FREE skin cancer screenings this Tuesday evening (May 9) from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Winston-Salem: Dermatology – Country Club, at 4618 Country Club

High Point: Dermatology – Palladium, at 5286 Samet Dr., Suite 103

According to the American Cancer Society, skin cancer is the most common type of cancer and nearly all skin cancers can be treated effectively – if they are found early. No insurance needed. No appointment is required.

https://www.wakehealth.edu/stories/soak-up-the-sun-safely

Deadly year in the US. Seven shootings over the weekend, including a massacre at a Dallas-area outlet mall over the weekend, brought the total number of mass shootings in the U.S. this year over 200, according to the non-profit Gun Violence Archive (GVA).

According to GVA, there have been 202 incidents in which four or more people, other than the attacker, were shot this year alone.

https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/3993604-u-s-passes-200-mass-shootings-this-year-nonprofit/

*US flags have been ordered to half-staff this week to remember the victims of the latest deadly ‘mass shooting’ at a mall in Allen, Texas on Saturday. Eight people were killed and at least seven others – ranging in age from 5 to 61 years old – were wounded in the attack. The gunman was armed with an AR-15 style rifle and had multiple weapons in his vehicle, according to police.

https://www.cnn.com/2023/05/08/us/allen-texas-mall-shooting-gunman-monday

At the Box Office. “Guardians of the Galaxy (Vol. 3)” bumped “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” out of first place, after four weekends at #1…kicking off the (early) summer movie season. *Ticket sales between Memorial Day and Labor Day often accounts for 40% of a year’s box office. https://www.marketwatch.com/story/guardians-of-the-galaxy-vol-3-opens-to-114-million-bumps-super-mario-out-of-first-place-bee54f11

Donating food is as easy as leaving non-perishable food items next to your mailbox. The National Association of Letter Carriers ‘Food Drive’ happens this Saturday (May 13). The annual food drive started back in 1991.

https://thehill.com/changing-america/respect/poverty/3992592-the-postal-service-wants-you-to-leave-food-at-your-mailbox-on-may-13-heres-why/

Local U-Pick Strawberry Farms

Area farms are now open (based on availability). Link to local farms on the News Blog.

The faith-based film “Jesus Revolution” sows a powerful message of redemption, hope and revival. “Jesus Revolution was a box office hit.

Recently, the top-selling movie on Amazon Prime.

Now, the movie is out on Blu-Ray and DVD.

https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/jesus-revolution-blu-ray-digital-162000765.html

Promising news. Eli Lilly announcing (last week) that its experimental Alzheimer’s drug appears to slow the ‘worsening effects’ the mind–robbing disease. The drug is designed to target and clear away a sticky protein called beta-amyloid (AM-ah-Lloyd) that builds up in the brain. *Eli Lilly is seeking FDA approval of the experimental Alzheimer’s drug.

More about this particular study will be released at an international Alzheimer’s meeting this summer. In the 18-month trial, people in the early stages of Alzheimer’s who received infusions of donanemab showed 35% less decline in thinking skills compared to those given a dummy drug, Lilly announced in a press release.

https://myfox8.com/news/experimental-drug-slows-alzheimers-worsening-eli-lilly-and-co/

Singer-songwriter Chris Tomlin will be the new host of “Jesus Calling: Stories of Faith” an uplifting television series featuring only good news highlighting God’s faithfulness. The inspirational series, based on the bestselling devotional book Jesus Calling (created by Sarah Young), shares stories of success, loss, heartbreak, and redemption told by people of faith from all walks of life.

Recognizable guests coming up for season 3 include Amy Grant, Tim Tebow, Travis Tritt, Danny Gokey, and Bubba Watson. “Jesus Calling: Stories of Faith“, now in its third season, is currently streaming on the platform ‘UP Faith & Family’ and on ‘UPtv’ cable network. https://www.jesuscalling.com/tv/

A child in Maine has tested positive for measles, officials said, marking the first case in the state since 2019. Measles was declared eliminated from the US in 2000 thanks to an intensive vaccination program, according to the CDC. But vaccination rates in the US have dropped in recent years… CNN

The US is expecting to see an influx of border crossings when Title 42, the Trump-era policy that allowed officials to swiftly expel migrants who crossed the border illegally during the Covid-19 pandemic, expires on Thursday.