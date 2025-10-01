WHAT'S NEW
Deep Discounts in October (Clark Howard)

wbfj-verne
October 1, 2025

Deep Discounts in October (from Clark Howard)

Before you dig in for another weekend of football, leaf-peeping and pumpkin-spice everything, take a look at our list of ‘deals’ in October.

 

iPhones

Now that Apple has released the iPhone 17, retailers are looking to clear out their stock of older iPhones. That means you’re likely to see discounts on models such as the iPhone 16 in particular, not to mention previous versions.

Camping Gear

Be on the lookout for savings of up to 50% off tents, sleeping equipment, fire pits, outdoor chairs and other camping equipment.

Grills

With Labor Day behind us, retailers are working to clear out the last of the warm-weather (seasonal) stock. Look for markdowns on both charcoal and gas grills.

Outdoor Furniture

This is another end-of-season category where the deals are piling up.

Housewares

Furniture, kitchen items, small appliances, and decor all tend to go on sale this month.

Smoke Detectors

October is Fire Prevention Month. Be on the lookout for huge discounts on safety-related items such as smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

Food

National Taco Day is Tuesday (Oct 7).

Reminder: And that Trunk n Treat Candy goes on sale November 1.

https://clark.com/save-money/october-deals/

