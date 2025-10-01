WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home Wednesday Word

Wednesday Word

wdecker_wbfj
October 1, 2025

Since the last time I penned a thought for this page, I have encountered a little emergency dental surgery.  Not to the extent of some of my coworkers, but somewhat alarming nevertheless.  Something that has always been a part of you has suddenly been removed to never return.  I realize that a couple of teeth are nothing in comparison to the greater losses of life.  It’s that awareness that comes with aging that things change, people come and go, opportunities will pass.

oh Lord, keep me in the moment
Help me live with my eyes wide open
‘Cause I don’t wanna miss what You have for me  

Jeremy Camp “Keep Me In The Moment”

 

The today reality of October 1st –  2025 is 75% behind us. This year’s fair is only hours away.  Before long, we will be thinking Christmas…already!

“The hours are long, but the days are short” seems to echo through many of our lives in this season of life. Seizing those blessed God-moments are imperative to finding a greater purpose to each day. Let’s “rejoice and be glad” in the day that the Lord has given us.

 

  • Wally

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

SUN@5: Medicare 101

wbfj-verne
October 1, 2025

Local Blood Drives (October 1 – 7)

wbfj-verne
October 1, 2025

Deep Discounts in October (Clark Howard)

wbfj-verne
October 1, 2025

Wednesday News for October 01, 2025

wbfj-verne
October 1, 2025

CICIS PIZZA PLEDGE

wdecker_wbfj
October 1, 2025

Tuesday News for September 30, 2025

wbfj-verne
September 30, 2025
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.