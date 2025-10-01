Wednesday Word

Since the last time I penned a thought for this page, I have encountered a little emergency dental surgery. Not to the extent of some of my coworkers, but somewhat alarming nevertheless. Something that has always been a part of you has suddenly been removed to never return. I realize that a couple of teeth are nothing in comparison to the greater losses of life. It’s that awareness that comes with aging that things change, people come and go, opportunities will pass.

oh Lord, keep me in the moment

Help me live with my eyes wide open

‘Cause I don’t wanna miss what You have for me

Jeremy Camp “Keep Me In The Moment”

The today reality of October 1st – 2025 is 75% behind us. This year’s fair is only hours away. Before long, we will be thinking Christmas…already!

“The hours are long, but the days are short” seems to echo through many of our lives in this season of life. Seizing those blessed God-moments are imperative to finding a greater purpose to each day. Let’s “rejoice and be glad” in the day that the Lord has given us.