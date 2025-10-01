Wednesday News for October 01, 2025

First day of October.

Listen for ‘Fall Color’ updates from Dr Howie Neufeld (the Fall Color Guy) Friday mornings (around 6:20am) on your Fall travel station, WBFJ!

“Bring Your Bible to School” day is this Thursday (Oct 2).

Sponsored by Focus on the Family

Inspired by James 1:22 “Be doers of the word, and not hearers only”

It’s a reminder that faith isn’t just something we listen to—it’s something we live out. All it takes are two simple steps—bringing your Bible and sharing what it means to you! https://www.focusonthefamily.com/live-it/bring-your-bible-2/

Coastal update: Five houses collapsed in Buxton on the Outer Banks on Tuesday as a result of those two Hurricanes (Humberto and Imelda) bringing strong surf to the Carolina coast. There have been 17 beach houses destroyed by surf and wind in the past 5 years in that area.

www.13newsnow.com/article/news/local/north-carolina/outer-banks/five-houses-collapse-on-the-outer-banks-ahead-of-hurricane-impacts/291-610e6c2e-9447-4ea6-b64e-60423c696f4d

NCDOT: Highway 12 remains CLOSED on the north end of Ocracoke Island due to ‘ocean overwash’ through at least Thursday.

Government shutdown .For the first time in seven years, the Federal government has shut down as Congress failed to meet last night’s midnight budget deadline. Essential government employees are still reporting to work today (WED); however, they will not see a paycheck until after the shutdown is resolved. The Congressional Budget Office estimates that about 750,000 Federal workers will be furloughed amid the shutdown. Prayers for the workers! www.scrippsnews.com/politics/congress/government-shutdown-leaves-federal-agencies-scrambling-to-manage-workforce-cuts

Operation Christmas Child: Shoebox gifts that are collected this November will need to be processed before they are sent overseas.

Would you like to volunteer at a processing center?

Charlotte processing center ‘online registration’ opens this Thursday (OCT 2)

Boone processing center ‘online registration’ opens Friday morning (Oct 3).

*These dates are to sign up to volunteer. Processing begins later in November.

National Collection Week for Operation Christmas Child is November 17 – 24, 2025

https://www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/volunteer-at-a-shoebox-processing-center/

Get FREE Admission to Carolina Classic Fair? Just drop off some gently used clothes to any Forsyth County Goodwill location and get a FREE fair admission ticket – now through Thursday (October 2). The Carolina Classic Fair begins this Friday!

*The Carolina Classic Fair runs October 3 – 12 in Winston-Salem.

WBFJ will be broadcasting all 10 days of the Fair in Winston-Salem.

Final day: Coffee deals through Wednesday (Sept 29 – Oct 1)

Sheetz Get any size self-serve coffee for free with any purchase (with the app)

Biggby Coffee Get a 16-ounce hot or iced coffee for just one $1

www.cnet.com/home/national-coffee-day-2025-free-coffee-and-deals-from-starbucks-dunkin-krispy-kreme-and-more/

Survey: Companies want employees back in the office, but employees are finding a workaround—it’s called ‘coffee badging’ More than half (58%) of hybrid workers admit to “coffee badging,” or the act of going into the office building for their morning coffee, earning an imaginary badge for it, and then going home – to work – for the remainder of the day. Some experts agree that employees see the value of their office and enjoy being there some of the time. Survey respondents say they value being in the office to meet with colleagues, catch up with work friends and have face to face meetings www.cnbc.com/2023/10/05/as-return-to-office-mandates-pick-up-employees-find-coffee-badging-workaround.html

Senior Services has launched their 2025 Age Friendly Forsyth Survey, a county-wide effort to gather the voices of residents age 60 and over (AND their caregivers).

The survey is available now through October 15, 2025.

https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/8240753/Age-Friendly-Forsyth-2025-Survey

Deep Discounts in October (from Clark Howard)

Before you dig in for another weekend of football, leaf-peeping and pumpkin-spice everything, take a look at our list of ‘deals’ in October.

iPhones

Now that Apple has released the iPhone 17, retailers are looking to clear out their stock of older iPhones. That means you’re likely to see discounts on models such as the iPhone 16 in particular, not to mention previous versions.

Camping Gear

Be on the lookout for savings of up to 50% off tents, sleeping equipment, fire pits, outdoor chairs and other camping equipment.

Grills

With Labor Day behind us, retailers are working to clear out the last of the warm-weather (seasonal) stock. Look for markdowns on both charcoal and gas grills.

Outdoor Furniture

This is another end-of-season category where the deals are piling up.

Housewares

Furniture, kitchen items, small appliances, and decor all tend to go on sale this month.

Smoke Detectors

October is Fire Prevention Month. Be on the lookout for huge discounts on safety-related items such as smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

Food

National Taco Day is Tuesday (Oct 7).

Reminder: And that Trunk n Treat Candy goes on sale November 1.

https://clark.com/save-money/october-deals/

It’s October 1st

May the ‘O’ in October stand for “Overflowing Grace’…

From 1 John 1:15-16 NIV

John testified about (Jesus) when he shouted to the crowds, “This is the one I was talking about when I said, ‘Someone is coming after me who is far greater than I am, for he existed long before me.’”

From his abundance we have all received one gracious blessing after another.