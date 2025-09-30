Tuesday News for September 30, 2025

FINAL day of September.

FREE Admission to Carolina Classic Fair?

Just drop off some gently used clothes to any Forsyth County Goodwill location and get a FREE fair admission ticket – now until October 2.

*The Carolina Classic Fair runs October 3 – 12 in Winston-Salem.

“Bring Your Bible to School” day is coming up this Thursday (Oct 2).

Sponsored by Focus on the Family

Inspired by James 1:22 “Be doers of the word, and not hearers only”

It’s a reminder that faith isn’t just something we listen to—it’s something we live out. All it takes are two simple steps—bringing your Bible and sharing what it means to you! https://www.focusonthefamily.com/live-it/bring-your-bible-2/

Humberto & Imelda: The tale of TWO storms out in the Atlantic.

As of 8am: Imelda has now reached hurricane strength with 75 mph winds well south of the SC coast. Strong winds and dangerous rip currents are still expected along the North Carolina and South Carolina Coastal areas.

Imelda’s increasing size and strength is now impeding on once category 5 Humberto making it now a barely recognizable hurricane with winds of 100 mph. Good News: Imelda is starting to make a sharp turn eastward, likely sparing the US coast from a direct hit. https://www.cnn.com/2025/09/30/weather/hurricane-forecast-imelda-strengthens-flooding-climate-hnk

RECALL: Federal health officials are warning consumers not to eat certain heat-and-eat pasta meals sold at Walmart and Trader Joe’s because they may be contaminated with listeria bacteria previously linked to a deadly outbreak.

https://www.cnn.com/2025/09/26/health/listeria-fettuccine-outbreak?

Congress is barreling toward a government shutdown, which is set to occur if the House and Senate fail to reach a spending deal by midnight. CNN

Starting TODAY (Sept 30), the U.S. government will stop sending most federal payments via paper checks – including Social Security benefits, veterans benefits, and IRS payments. Requiring beneficiaries to switch to electronic payments like direct deposit. This move aims to reduce mail theft and fraud. https://godirect.gov/gpw/

Today is International Translation Day

A United Nations designated day to recognize the work of language professionals.

*When it comes to global Bible translation Wycliffe Bible Translators is working to meet their Vision 2025 goal to ‘start a Bible translation program’ for every language that needs one by the end of the year! https://www.wycliffe.org/

The End Result? A Day When All the Nations Worship

In Revelation 7:9a, a heavenly scene is described:

“After this I saw a vast crowd, too great to count, from every nation and tribe and people and language, standing in front of the throne and before the Lamb” (NLT).

This isn’t just a hoped-for future; it’s promised! That’s why Wycliffe Bible Translators will continue to serve with the global body of Christ to advance Bible translation so people can encounter God through His Word. https://www.wycliffe.org/

McDonald’s is bringing back its ‘Monopoly’ game — with a high-tech twist

Rather, the game is getting a digital makeover that is largely played in the McDonald’s app for registered members of its loyalty program.

The physical game pieces will appear on some food items, such as a large fry box, which then can be peeled and scanned into the app to redeem.

Digital game pieces are also available for orders through the app on select orders. The promotion returns to restaurants on October 6 for a limited time.

https://www.cnn.com/2025/09/29/food/mcdonalds-monopoly-game-return

Senior Services has launched their 2025 Age Friendly Forsyth Survey, a county-wide effort to gather the voices of residents age 60 and over (AND their caregivers).

The survey is available now through October 15, 2025.

https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/8240753/Age-Friendly-Forsyth-2025-Survey

September is Suicide Prevention month. If you are dealing with a mental health crisis,

the 9-8-8 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is available 24/7. Call 988 or click https://988lifeline.org/

Listen for ‘Fall Color’ updates from Dr Howie Neufeld (the Fall Color Guy)

Friday mornings (around 6:20am) on your Fall travel station, WBFJ!

Coffee deals through Wednesday (Sept 29 – Oct 1)

Sheetz Get any size self-serve coffee for free with any purchase (with the app)

Biggby Coffee Get a 16-ounce hot or iced coffee for just one $1

www.cnet.com/home/national-coffee-day-2025-free-coffee-and-deals-from-starbucks-dunkin-krispy-kreme-and-more/

American Red Cross: Local blood drive for Tuesday, September 30, 2025

Mt Tabor High School in Winston Salem = 8:30 am – 2:30 pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS