Monday News for September 29, 2025

September is Suicide Prevention month. If you are dealing with a mental health crisis,

the 9-8-8 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is available 24/7. Call 988 or click https://988lifeline.org/

Today is National Coffee Day

Monday only…

Circle K – Customers a FREE medium hot or iced coffee with the app.

Dunkin’ Rewards members -Get a free hot or iced medium-size coffee with any purchase.

Krispy Kreme – Get a FREE hot or iced coffee AND a FREE donut

Caribou Coffee – Get a FREE medium classic latte, iced or hot coffee.

Monday through Wednesday (Sept 29 – Oct 1)…

Sheetz

Get any size self-serve coffee for free with any purchase (with the app)

Biggby Coffee

Get a 16-ounce hot or iced coffee for just one $1

www.cnet.com/home/national-coffee-day-2025-free-coffee-and-deals-from-starbucks-dunkin-krispy-kreme-and-more/

American Red Cross: Local blood drive for Monday, Sept 29…

Pilot Mountain First United Methodist Church = Noon – 4:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

No More Paper Checks? Starting Tuesday (Sept 30), the U.S. government will stop sending most federal payments via paper checks – including Social Security benefits, veterans benefits, and IRS payments. Requiring beneficiaries to switch to electronic payments like direct deposit. This move aims to reduce mail theft, prevent fraud, and provide faster payment. https://godirect.gov/gpw/

Senior Services has launched their 2025 Age Friendly Forsyth Survey, a county-wide effort to gather the voices of residents age 60 and over (AND their caregivers).

The survey is available now through October 15, 2025.

https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/8240753/Age-Friendly-Forsyth-2025-Survey

Strong winds and dangerous rip currents expected along the North and South Carolina Coastal areas over the next several days.

BTW: This will be one of the few times in history that a HURRICANE has prevented another almost -HURRICANE from striking the U.S.

The binary Fujiwhara interaction between Hurricane Humberto & Hurricane Imelda is expected to stall Imelda about 150 miles off the South Carolina coast, pulling the system out to sea.

Tonight on Focus on the Family…

Learn more about Bible2School (which provides free Bible programs to help young students grow their faith in public school). Listen tonight at 9pm on WBFJ.

FYI: “Bring Your Bible to School” day is coming up this Thursday (Oct 2).

Sponsored by Focus on the Family

Inspired by James 1:22 “Be doers of the word, and not hearers only”

It’s a reminder that faith isn’t just something we listen to—it’s something we live out. All it takes are two simple steps—bringing your Bible and sharing what it means to you! https://www.focusonthefamily.com/live-it/bring-your-bible-2/

Shooting at Southport. Authorities are still investigating that deadly shooting at the American Fish Company in Southport on Saturday -resulting in three deaths and five injuries. Words like “highly premeditated” and “targeted” are being used.

The suspect (40-year-old Nigel Max Edge of Oak Island) has been charged in the incident. https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/triad/news/2025/09/28/southport-nc-waterfront-bar-shooting

“Violence anywhere especially in a place of worship, is unacceptable”

The FBI is investigating a violent and deadly attack on a Mormon house of worship in Michigan on Sunday. At least four people are dead and eight others injured after a gunman drove his pickup truck into a packed service and opened fire on parishioners. Then, he set the building on fire which is located about 50 miles northwest of Detroit.

Police killed the alleged shooter.

https://cbn.com/news/us/4-people-killed-shooting-mormon-house-worship-michigan-building-torched