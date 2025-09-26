Friday News for September 26, 2025

Helene: One Year later. This Saturday (Sept 27) is the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Helene.

Resources and ways to help…

Samaritan’s Purse https://www.samaritanspurse.org/disaster/hurricane-helene/

Baptists on Mission:https://baptistsonmission.org/Mission-Projects/By-Mission

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Friday, Sept 26

St. Matthews Episcopal Church in Kernersville = 11am – 3pm

Jericho Church of Christ in Mocksville = 2:30pm – 7pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

North Stokes High School, Piney Grove Middle School and Stokes County Academy were CLOSED today due to a power outage, according to Stokes County Schools.

The Triad’s first Piggly Wiggly – at Freeman Mill Square shopping center in Greensboro – should be open by Thanksgiving.

https://www.bizjournals.com/triad/news/2025/09/24/piggly-wiggly-greensboro-freeman-mill-quamar-nc.html

The parent company of Thomas Built Buses (Daimler Truck North America) is merging Thomas Built with its Freightliner Custom Chassis Corp oration unit to create a new division. The company said there are no plans for workforce reductions.

*Thomas Built Buses founded in 1916 is based in High Point.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/business/article_0389e655-178b-5f78-ad57-4c0666778405.html?

Starbucks is cutting 900 jobs and closing some ‘underperforming’ stores across the US.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2025/09/25/starbucks-closing-stores-cutting-jobs/86341876007/?u

Sad news: Voddie Baucham Jr., pastor, theologian and bestselling author known for his defense of biblical authority, passed away on Thursday after suffering an ‘emergency medical incident’. He was 56.

Founders Ministries concluded its post on Thursday with Psalm 116:15 (ESV)

“Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints.”

Please pray for Voddie’s wife (Bridget), their children, and grandchildren.”

Voddie Baucham was 56…https://founders.org/articles/the-death-of-voddie-baucham/

https://www.christianpost.com/news/voddie-baucham-dies-at-56-after-emergency-medical-incident.html

Monday is National Coffee Day

Caribou Coffee starts the celebration on Saturday. Get a FREE medium classic latte,

iced or hot coffee starting this Saturday (Sept 27) through Monday (Sept 29).

Monday – Wednesday…

Sheetz

Get any size self-serve coffee for free with any purchase (with the app) Monday – Wednesday (Sept 29 – Oct 1)

Biggby Coffee

Get a 16-ounce hot or iced coffee for just $1 starting Monday (Sept 29) thru Wed (Oct1)

Monday only…

Circle K – Customers a FREE medium hot or iced coffee with the app.

Dunkin’ Rewards members -Get a free hot or iced medium-size coffee with any purchase on Monday (Sept. 29).

Krispy Kreme – Get a FREE hot or iced coffee AND a FREE donut on Monday!

www.cnet.com/home/national-coffee-day-2025-free-coffee-and-deals-from-starbucks-dunkin-krispy-kreme-and-more/

Tonight, on Focus on the Family (Friday, Sept 26)

Dr Gary Chapman (Part 2 of 2) ‘Finding New Ways to Thrive in Your Marriage’

*Listen tonight at 9pm on WBFJ-FM

The skateboard used by legendary skater Tony Hawk back in 1999 has sold for a record-breaking $1.1 million dollars! *A portion of the money will go to The Skatepark Project, a non-profit organization founded by Hawk’s in 2002 dedicated to building inclusive skate parks for youth in underserved communities.

The organization has helped construct nearly 700 public skateparks across all 50 states. www.nbcnews.com/sports/skateboarding/tony-hawk-900-skateboard-auction-rcna233772

Senior Services has launched their 2025 Age Friendly Forsyth Survey, a county-wide effort to gather the voices of residents age 60 and over (AND their caregivers).

The survey is available now through October 15, 2025.

https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/8240753/Age-Friendly-Forsyth-2025-Survey

September is Suicide Prevention month. If you are dealing with a mental health crisis,

the 9-8-8 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is available 24/7. Call 988 or click https://988lifeline.org/

Fall events this weekend

Mayberry Days

Annual celebration of the “The Andy Griffith Show’ wraps up this weekend in Mt Airy.

https://www.surryarts.org/mayberrydays/schedule.html

Apple Festival at Historic Bethabara Park in Winston-Salem

Saturday (Sept 27) from 10-4pm (Rain or Shine)

https://www.facebook.com/bethabarapark

Bookmarks’ 20th annual Festival of Books & Authors runs thru Sunday in downtown Winston-Salem (SEPT 25-28) https://bookmarksnc.org/festival