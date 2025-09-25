Helene: One Year later plus the Carolina Classic Fair begins Oct 3 (SUN@5)

Helene: One Year later

Shane Hilliard, Sheriff of Yancey County which includes the town of Burnsville in Western NC, shares with Wally and Verne (WBFJ Morning Show) about recovery efforts over the past year in Yancey County, one of the hardest hit areas in the Western North Carolina mountains by Helene. Some of Shane’s family members are still rebuilding after losing their homes during Hurricane Helene. Shane’s mom and dad (Suzy and Ricky Hilliard) were one of our WBFJ Christmas Blessing recipients last December.

September 27, 2025 is the one year anniversary of Helene. Hurricane Helene actually made landfall on Thursday evening (Sept 26, 2024) as a Category 4 hurricane along the Big Bend region of Florida, near the city of Perry (50 miles southeast of Tallahassee) with sustained winds of 140 mph. *What was left of Hurricane Helene traveled through western North Carolina, Eastern Tennessee and southwestern Virginia through the early morning hours of Friday (Sept 27, 2024). Bands of heavy rain and powerful winds brought catastrophic flooding and landslides to the region. The impact of Helene was severe and swift, leading to widespread destruction. Many are still rebuilding and recovering from this once-in-a-lifetime natural disaster.

Source: National Hurricane Center https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/data/tcr/AL092024_Helene.pdf

Samaritan’s Purse: https://www.samaritanspurse.org/disaster/hurricane-helene/

Baptists on Mission https://baptistsonmission.org/Mission-Projects/

Lili Craven shares more about this year’s Carolina Classic Fair which runs October 3 – October 12 at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds.

Learn more about new Fair Foods (how about a Deep Fried Smash Burger?). Attractions including a Skiing Squirrel and the ever popular ‘Pig Races’. New this year, ICE SKATING inside the Annex! Admission into the Fair will be shut off at 9pm each evening (the fairgrounds will remain open till 11pm nightly). Also, something that will effect everyone entering the Fairgrounds, a new Clear bag policy. www.CarolinaClassicFair.com

Stop by the WBFJ Gazebo and play ‘Plinko with a Purpose’ while at the Carolina Classic Fair.

WBFJ Grandstand concert @ the Carolina Classic Fair (Wednesday evening, Oct 8) featuring Danny Gokey, Cochren and Company and Riley Clemmons. FREE admission into the Carolina Classic Fair AND Grandstand concert (Wednesday only) with a donation of non-perishable food items Helping feed those in need through Crisis Control Ministry of Forsyth County! Details at www.wbfj.fm

