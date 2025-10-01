WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home Local Blood Drives (October 1 – 7)

Local Blood Drives (October 1 – 7)

wbfj-verne
October 1, 2025

American Red Cross: Local blood drives (OCT 01 – 07, 2025)

 

Wednesday, October 1, 2025

Kernersville Health Care Center = now till 5pm

Pierce-Jefferson Kernersville Chapel (West Mountain Street) = 10am – 2pm

Jamestown Presbyterian Church = 2:30pm – 7pm

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist –Davie Medical Center (Advance) = 11:30 – 4pm

St. Francis of Assisi in Mocksville = 2pm – 6pm

 

Thursday, October 2, 2025

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist (West First Street, WS) = 10am – 2:30pm

Rural Hall Elementary School = 1pm – 5:30pm

Emerywood Baptist Church in High Point = 2pm – 6:30pm

South Fork Church Of Christ (Keating Drive) WS = 3pm – 7:30pm

 

Friday, October 3, 2025

First Bank on N Peace Haven Road in WS = 10am – 2pm

 

 

Saturday, October 4, 2025

Trindale Baptist Church in Trinity = 9:30am – 2pm

New Hope Community Fellowship in Archdale = 10am – 2pm

East Bend Senior Center on East Main Street = 10am – 2pm

 

 

Sunday, October 5, 2025

Friedberg Moravian Church (WS) = 12:30pm – 5pm

West Davidson Community Center (Tyro) = 1pm – 5:30pm

 

 

Monday, October 6, 2025

The Refuge Church in Mayodan = 2pm – 6pm

 

Tuesday, October 7, 2025

Kennedy High School in Winston Salem = 9am – 1pm

Friendly Avenue Baptist Church in Greensboro = 2pm – 7pm

Alamance Elementary School in Greensboro = 1pm – 5:30pm

 

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

 

 

 

 

 

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

SUN@5: Medicare 101

wbfj-verne
October 1, 2025

Deep Discounts in October (Clark Howard)

wbfj-verne
October 1, 2025

Wednesday Word

wdecker_wbfj
October 1, 2025

Wednesday News for October 01, 2025

wbfj-verne
October 1, 2025

CICIS PIZZA PLEDGE

wdecker_wbfj
October 1, 2025

Tuesday News for September 30, 2025

wbfj-verne
September 30, 2025
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.