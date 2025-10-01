Local Blood Drives (October 1 – 7)
American Red Cross: Local blood drives (OCT 01 – 07, 2025)
Wednesday, October 1, 2025
Kernersville Health Care Center = now till 5pm
Pierce-Jefferson Kernersville Chapel (West Mountain Street) = 10am – 2pm
Jamestown Presbyterian Church = 2:30pm – 7pm
Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist –Davie Medical Center (Advance) = 11:30 – 4pm
St. Francis of Assisi in Mocksville = 2pm – 6pm
Thursday, October 2, 2025
Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist (West First Street, WS) = 10am – 2:30pm
Rural Hall Elementary School = 1pm – 5:30pm
Emerywood Baptist Church in High Point = 2pm – 6:30pm
South Fork Church Of Christ (Keating Drive) WS = 3pm – 7:30pm
Friday, October 3, 2025
First Bank on N Peace Haven Road in WS = 10am – 2pm
Saturday, October 4, 2025
Trindale Baptist Church in Trinity = 9:30am – 2pm
New Hope Community Fellowship in Archdale = 10am – 2pm
East Bend Senior Center on East Main Street = 10am – 2pm
Sunday, October 5, 2025
Friedberg Moravian Church (WS) = 12:30pm – 5pm
West Davidson Community Center (Tyro) = 1pm – 5:30pm
Monday, October 6, 2025
The Refuge Church in Mayodan = 2pm – 6pm
Tuesday, October 7, 2025
Kennedy High School in Winston Salem = 9am – 1pm
Friendly Avenue Baptist Church in Greensboro = 2pm – 7pm
Alamance Elementary School in Greensboro = 1pm – 5:30pm
Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/
Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS