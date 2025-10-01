SUN@5: Medicare 101
Medicare 101
Josh Bondy, senior advisor with ARC Financial & Insurance, breaks down the basics of Medicare
Josh will discuss…
The four parts of Medicare
Open enrollment
Dos and Don’ts
Beware of scams
Medicare Open Enrollment for 2025 begins October 15 till December 7, 2025.
During these dates, individuals can make changes to their Medicare coverage for the following year. All changes made during this time will take effect on January 1, 2026.
If you have questions, here is Josh’s contact info…
Mobile: 336-314-6039
Email: josh.bondy@myarctools.com
AC Financial and Insurance Group
Home Office (Greensboro):
416 Gallimore Dairy Rd, Suite A
Greensboro, NC 27409
Toll Free: 877 272 3483
https://www.americanretirementcounselors.net/contact/
https://www.medicare.gov/basics/get-started-with-medicare/get-more-coverage/joining-a-plan
*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (October 05, 2025)