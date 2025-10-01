WHAT'S NEW
SUN@5: Medicare 101

wbfj-verne
October 1, 2025

Medicare 101

 Josh Bondy, senior advisor with ARC Financial & Insurance, breaks down the basics of Medicare

Josh will discuss…

The four parts of Medicare

Open enrollment

Dos and Don’ts

Beware of scams

 

Medicare Open Enrollment for 2025 begins October 15 till December 7, 2025.

During these dates, individuals can make changes to their Medicare coverage for the following year.  All changes made during this time will take effect on January 1, 2026.  

 

If you have questions, here is Josh’s contact info…

Mobile: 336-314-6039

Email: josh.bondy@myarctools.com

 

AC Financial and Insurance Group

Home Office (Greensboro):
416 Gallimore Dairy Rd, Suite A

Greensboro, NC 27409

Toll Free: 877 272 3483

https://www.americanretirementcounselors.net/contact/

https://www.medicare.gov/basics/get-started-with-medicare/get-more-coverage/joining-a-plan

 

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (October 05, 2025)

