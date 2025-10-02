Thursday News for October 02, 2025

Listen for ‘Fall Color’ updates from Dr Howie Neufeld (the Fall Color Guy) Friday mornings (around 6:20am) on your Fall travel station, WBFJ!

Final day: Get FREE Admission to Carolina Classic Fair.

Just drop off some gently used clothes to any Forsyth County Goodwill location and get a FREE fair admission ticket. The Carolina Classic Fair begins this Friday!

*The Carolina Classic Fair runs October 3 – 12 in Winston-Salem.

WBFJ will be broadcasting all 10 days of the Fair in Winston-Salem.

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Thursday, October 2, 2025

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist (W First Street) = 10am – 2:30pm

Rural Hall Elementary School = 1pm – 5:30pm

Emerywood Baptist Church in High Point = 2pm – 6:30pm

South Fork Church Of Christ (Keating Drive) WS = 3pm – 7:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

The next gathering of the High Point Heroes Club will be this Friday (OCT 3)

Veterans will assist with the Miracle League of High Point this Friday from 5:30 – 8pm. This opportunity is free and all volunteers will be provided a volunteer t-shirt and short orientation. Details at wbfj.fm

High Point Heroes Club is a gathering of veterans (retired + active duty) across the Piedmont Triad which meets the first Friday of each month.

RSVP to Amina Abdallah at their new Heroes Club email: highpointheroes@highpointnc.gov

Susan Wente, the current President of Wake Forest University has announced that she plans to step down effective June 30, 2026. Wente, the first female to hold the role, has been serving as president since 2021. After a sabbatical, Wente said she plans to eventually return as a faculty member with the University.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/education/article_932ce216-2c0a-4237-8281-0e027abf60e3.html

Day 2 of that Government Shut-down. As the US government remains shut down with no resolution in sight, the Trump administration has threatened to carry out mass layoffs of federal workers if the stalemate continues.

https://apnews.com/article/trump-government-shutdown-firings-layoffs-vought-1fd57313272ec4db5984f653b095be33

Operation Christmas Child: Shoebox gifts that are collected this November will need to be processed before they are sent overseas.

Would you like to volunteer at a processing center?

Charlotte processing center ‘online registration’ is now OPEN (OCT 2)

Boone processing center ‘online registration’ opens Friday morning at 8am (Oct 3).

*These dates are to sign up to volunteer. Processing actually begins later in November.

https://www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/volunteer-at-a-shoebox-processing-center/

National Collection Week for Operation Christmas Child is November 17 – 24, 2025

Traffic Alert in Greensboro

All westbound lanes of West Friendly Avenue are CLOSED between Starmount Drive and Westminster Drive due to a water main break.

Crews are on the scene. Expect delays through early evening…

Study: Beware of those warning signs…

Researchers analyzed traditional risk factors for cardiovascular disease, including blood pressure levels, blood sugar, cholesterol and smoking. In more than 99% of cardiovascular disease case resulting in heart failure or stroke, the patient had at least one of four ‘risk factors’ before the incident occurred, according to latest research. “Even ‘mild’ elevations of these four factors should be addressed with lifestyle treatments or medications, according to medical experts.

*October is Sudden Cardiac Arrest (SCA) Awareness Month

https://www.wxii12.com/article/heart-disease-risk-factor-study/68113826

Update: Highway 12 is expected to re-open by Friday afternoon at 5pm (Oct 3)

Highway 12 remains CLOSED on the north end of Ocracoke Island due to ‘ocean overwash’. Source: NC-DOT

Jane Goodall, a renowned researcher who documented the behavior and social lives of chimpanzees and later became a leader of the animal conservation movement, passed away on Wednesday. Jane Goodall was 91.

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/obituaries/dr-jane-goodall-legendary-animal-rights-advocate-dies-91-rcna235001

Deadly Yom Kippur shooting. Two people were killed and three others were seriously wounded earlier today in a synagogue attack in northern England. The suspect was fatally wounded by Manchester police.https://cbn.com/news/world/2-victims-killed-3-others-serious-condition-after-synagogue-attack-holiest-day-jewish

The Day of Atonement

The Jewish holy day of Yom Kippur began at sundown on Wednesday evening.

Yom Kippur is observed by feasting, fasting, wearing white garments, and prescribed prayers as Jewish worshippers seek God’s forgiveness and cleansing from their sin.

Yom Kippur means “Day of Atonement” or substitution.

As Christians, we do not celebrate Yom Kippur, but we do believe in the accomplishment of atonement once and for all by the one, true Lamb…and His name is Jesus.

https://www.crosswalk.com/faith/bible-study/things-christians-should-know-about-the-day-of-atonement.html

‘My dear children, I write this to you so that you will not sin. But if anybody does sin, we have an advocate with the Father—Jesus Christ, the Righteous One. He is the atoning sacrifice for our sins, and not only for ours but also for the sins of the whole world’ 1 John 2:1-2 NIV

“The next day John (the Baptizer) saw Jesus coming toward him and said, “Look, the Lamb of God, who takes away the sin of the world!” John 1:29