Friday News for October 03, 2025

The Carolina Classic Fair begins today. Gates open at 11am.

WBFJ will be broadcasting all 10 days of the Fair in Winston-Salem. Stop the WBFJ Gazebo and play PLINKO with a PURPOSE. *The Carolina Classic Fair runs through October 12 at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds.

Sunny and dry for the start of the Carolina Classic Fair…

Sunny skies…High 72

RECALL: Freeze-dried fruit sold at Target, CVS, other stores being recalled

According to Georgia Nut Company, packs of their Tru Fru freeze-dried chocolate-covered strawberries are being recalled because they could contain pieces of metal. The snacks were sold at stores including Target, CVS, Ingles and Food Lion. Details on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/georgia-nut-company-gnc-third-party-manufacturer-tru-fru-llc-issues-voluntary-recall-specific

Walmart will join other major food companies including General Mills, Kellogg, Campbell’s, PepsiCo and Utz ‘pledging’ to remove artificial dyes and other additives from its private-brand food and beverage products by 2027.

https://www.cnn.com/2025/10/01/health/walmart-food-products-synthetic-dyes-wellness?utm_source

FREE Flu shots are available through the Forsyth County Department of Public Health. No appointment is needed.

Clinic hours are Monday – Friday from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. (with extended hours on Thursday till 7:30pm). Location 799 N. Highland Avenue in Winston-Salem.

Day 3: Government Shut-down.

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Friday, October 3, 2025

First Bank on N Peace Haven Road in WS = 10am – 2pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Operation Christmas Child: Shoebox gifts that are collected this November will need to be processed before they are sent overseas. Would you like to volunteer at a processing center?

Boone processing center ‘online registration’ opens this morning at 8am (Oct 3).

Charlotte processing center ‘online registration’ is now OPEN.

*These dates are to sign up to volunteer. Processing actually begins later in November.

https://www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/volunteer-at-a-shoebox-processing-center/

National Collection Week for Operation Christmas Child is November 17 – 24, 2025

High School Football (Friday night lights) WEEK 7

https://journalnow.com/sports/high-school/football/article_da2c4177-d00f-4ec6-8e98-8c59d06a88aa.html#tracking-source=home-top-story

College Football (Saturday Games)

Wake Forest travels to Virginia Tech @1pm (first road trip after 4 home games)

Clemson at North Carolina (Noon)

Campbell at NC State (2pm)

Duke at California (10:30 p.m)

Winston-Salem’s longest-running Italian restaurant has closed.

Vincenzo’s on Robinhood Road closed permanently as of Sept. 30.

Vincenzo’s was not only the oldest Italian restaurant but also one of the city’s oldest restaurants of any kind.

Vincent Patella Sr. founded the restaurant in 1964, and it’s still in the Patella family. His son, Vincent Patella Jr., is the owner, and grandsons James and Richard Patella had continued the family business.

“Our family opened the restaurant in 1964, and it has been a pleasure to be part of the Winston-Salem community. We are grateful for all the loyal support we have received from our wonderful staff and patrons.”

https://journalnow.com/life-entertainment/local/food-drink/article_f1c0c374-61ef-43fb-8693-a1000547ba12.html

High Point Heroes Club gathering this evening.

Veterans will assist with the Miracle League of High Point later today from 5:30 – 8pm. This opportunity is free and all volunteers will be provided a volunteer t-shirt and short orientation. Details at wbfj.fm

High Point Heroes Club is a gathering of veterans (retired + active duty) across the Piedmont Triad which meets the first Friday of each month.

RSVP to Amina Abdallah at their new Heroes Club email: highpointheroes@highpointnc.gov

Community happening…

In partnership with Indigenous community organizers, the North Carolina Zoo and Botanical Gardens is hosting an American Indian Powwow at its Solar Pointe picnic area this Saturday (Oct 4) from 10:30am – 3pm.

The celebration is free to the public and does not require Zoo admission to attend. Experience a day of dancing, song, art and more, highlighting the legacy and traditional cultures of multiple Indigenous communities living in North Carolina today.

https://www.nczoo.org/experiences/events/pow-wow