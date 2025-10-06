Monday October 6th News

The Carolina Classic Fair Continues this week as Gates open at 11am. WBFJ will be broadcasting for the duration through October 12th. Today, School Groups can gain entrance at

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education has appointed Dr. Don Phipps as the district’s next superintendent, effective Dec. 1st. Phipps has over two decades of experience in academia. Since 2018, he has served as Superintendent of Caldwell County Schools. Before that, he led Beaufort County Schools for more than Eight Years. He began his career at Cumberland County Schools. In 2023, he was named the North Carolina Superintendent of the Year. Phipps has been appointed on a 15-month contract.

It’s Day 6 of the Government Shutdown! – The Two Competing Congressional Spending Bills in question are scheduled to be voted on as the Senate reconvenes today!

Twenty years to the day the Grace Clinic of Yadkin County started caring for its Neighbors, Leadership and Community Members are celebrating a New Milestone: a Brand-New Campus, ready to serve people across Surry, Yadkin, Wilkes, and Alleghany counties, at No Cost to them. And it’s Not just Medical Care; the Clinic’s Medical Director, Dr. Steven Erlandson, said this building will become a community hub, bringing people together. “We do referrals,” he said. “People that have other resources can give out some food. We can give out food vouchers, we can give out gasoline vouchers.” Most importantly, the clinic is always ready and willing to accept patients, even when there are major changes in the healthcare industry.

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens about a Phone Scam targeting families of those who have been recently arrested. Deputies said the scammers pretend to be Private Bail Bondsmen, Officers, or a “Guilford County Bondsman” through Fake or Real Names of Local Officials. As a Reminder the Sheriff’s Office says that No One will:

Call to demand immediate payment over the telephone via CashApp, Venmo, Zelle, Apple Pay, gift cards, Bitcoin, credit, debit or cash

Call or email you to verify your identity by asking for personal or financial information

Demand that you meet someone to make a payment away from the window at the sheriff’s office

The Atlantic is beginning to brew again in the wake of Imelda and Humberto. Meteorologists at the National Hurricane Center are monitoring another tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic for potential storm development over the next seven days. In a Note of Interest, this past month was the First Time in Ten (10) Years that a Hurricane did not make landfall in North Carolina in the month of September. https://www.wxii12.com/article/tropics-storm-florida-bahamas-north-carolina/68568515

Gold Prices continue to reach Historic Highs, teetering near the $4,000 mark. The precious metal, valued for its long-term store of value, has seen a sharp, 45% year-to-date increase from being priced at $2,669 in January. https://www.wxii12.com/article/gold-prices-reach-historic-highs/66432263

WBFJ Family Station Forecast

Today: Sunny … High 80

Tonight: Partly Cloudy … High 60

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny … High 80

Wednesday: Showers Likely … High 77