Tuesday News for October 07, 2025

Election 2025

It’s Primary Election day in select municipalities today including Greensboro, Jamestown and Asheboro. In Greensboro, the race for Greensboro mayor is in the spotlight, with four candidates competing for the job.

*General Election (Municipal Election Day) is Tuesday, Nov. 4 statewide.

https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/upcoming-election/local-voter-tool

Today is Senior Citizen Day (FREE admission for seniors 55+)

…and $2 Tuesday at the Carolina Classic Fair

*Remember the Fair has a new ‘clear bag policy’ this year!

WBFJ: Broadcasting from the Gazebo at the Carolina Classic Fair in Winston-Salem. Stop the WBFJ Gazebo and play PLINKO with a PURPOSE.

Wednesday (Oct 8) Special Education Day at the Carolina Classic Fair.

Free for persons with special needs and their caregivers / aides starting.

Quiet Hours at the Fair on Wednesday will be 11am – 2pm.

(During this time, ride lights, music, and sound effects will be turned off or greatly reduced to provide a calmer, more sensory-friendly environment).

*Gates will open at 11am

WBFJ Worship at the Grandstand this Wednesday evening with Danny Gokey, Cochren & Co and Riley Clemmons (7:30pm).

**Bring 5 non-perishable food items (per person) and get FREE admission to the Fair (Wednesday only) helping those in need in our community through Crisis Control Ministry of Forsyth county. www.crisiscontrol.org

The next Veterans Coffee event at RCR event center in Welcome happening this Wednesday morning (OCT 8) starting at 9am. *Doors open at 8am…

*Special guest speaker: Frank Siller, founder of Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

“Come for the coffee, stay for the community and leave inspired” www.facebook.com/VeteransBridgeHome

Traffic Alert: “Operation Crash Reduction” runs through Sunday (Oct 12).

Law enforcement will be focusing on speeding and aggressive driving statewide.

Please follow the speed limit! *Sponsored by the NC Governor’s Highway Safety Program

“Humble and Kind”

More than 6,000 UK students between the ages of six and 14 were asked to select the word they thought best summed up 2024. The choice of ‘kindness’ was selected by more than half of the kids surveyed (61%), reflecting a growing awareness among young people of the impact of mental health, and just being kind to one another!

In Ephesians 4:32, the apostle Paul summarizes our ‘new’ life in Christ this way…

“Be kind and compassionate to one another,

forgiving each other, just as in Christ God forgave you”

In our ever-divided world, may we extend grace while leaving a positive impact on the world around us. *Lord, help me to stay humble and kind

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Tuesday, October 7, 2025

Kennedy High School in Winston Salem = now till 1pm

Friendly Avenue Baptist Church in Greensboro = 2pm – 7pm

Alamance Elementary School in Greensboro = 1pm – 5:30pm

*Donate blood (now through Oct. 19) and receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card* by email!

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Amazon Prime: Big Deal Days happening today and Wednesday.

Prime member-exclusive shopping event offering deep discounts. To shop, customers need to be an Amazon Prime member. You can get a Prime membership for FREE for 30 days! Go to www.Amazon.com to browse the deals

www.wired.com/live/amazon-prime-day-deals-october-25/

Today marks the two-year anniversary since Hamas launched its deadly attack in Israel – on October 7, 2023. The massacre carried out by Hamas killed 1,200 Israelis and took more than 250 people hostage. In Gaza, ‘thousands” of Palestinians — most of them women and children – have died. Talks to end the war continue in Egypt today.

https://cbn.com/news/israel/battered-yet-strong-christian-us-support-israelis-mark-two-years-october-7th-atrocities

Day 7 (TUE): Government Shut-down

FREE Flu shots are available through the Forsyth County Department of Public Health. No appointment is needed.

Clinic hours are Monday – Friday from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. (with extended hours on Thursday till 7:30pm). Location 799 N. Highland Avenue in Winston-Salem.

Senior Services has launched their 2025 Age Friendly Forsyth Survey, a county-wide effort to gather the voices of residents age 60 and over (AND their caregivers).

The survey is available now through October 15, 2025.

https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/8240753/Age-Friendly-Forsyth-2025-Survey

October is Pastor Appreciation Month

Energize Ministries is hosting its Bass Pastor’s Challenge coming up next Thursday, OCT 16 at High Rock Lake. Bring your boat…your fishing gear…and your pastor!

*Register at https://energizeministries.com/bass-pastor-challenge/