Forsyth 911

October 22, 2025

Who are you gonna call in an emergency? Simple, 9-1-1.

Jamie Fore, Deputy Director of Forsyth County 911, shares about the importance of Public Safety Telecommunicators on the WBFJ Morning Show (Wally and Verne).  911 dispatchers are the first point of contact for the public in emergencies.

Listen to our interview with Jamie Fore…

The Forsyth county 911 Communications Center answers all 911 calls (24/7) in Forsyth County that are outside the City of Winston-Salem. The center, which has 28 telecommunicators, receives (on average) about 110,000 (911) calls per year, while dispatching over 100,000 calls for service. They receive calls, gather information, and coordinate responses to law enforcement, fire, and emergency medical services.

During our interview…
Jamie explains his role and gives an ‘overview’ of 911’s purpose in Forsyth county.
What is an emergency? What is NOT an emergency? “Be prepared to share”
Helpful tips when calling 911.
*What if I accidentally call 911? (DON’T HANG UP)

To our telecommunicators – the first of the first responders- thank you!!
Learn more: www.co.forsyth.nc.us/article.aspx?NewsID=28667

