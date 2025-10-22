WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home SUN@5: Operation Christmas Child

SUN@5: Operation Christmas Child

wbfj-verne
October 22, 2025

This week on Sunday @ 5, a weekly public affairs podcast on WBFJ (Oct 26, 2025)…

The power of a simple shoebox gift
Operation Christmas Child, a ministry of Samaritan’s Purse

Paul Elliot, volunteer area coordinator with Operation Christmas Child (Guildford County), shares with Verne (WBFJ) about the process of Packing, Collecting and Distributing shoeboxes through Operation Christmas Child.

What SHOULD we pack in those OCC boxes? What is NOT permissible?
Paper or plastic: The actual shoebox can be a useful gift as well.
Use the zip code locator to find drop off locations across the Triad.
Our shoeboxes will be sent to one of two regional processing centers – Boone or Charlotte.
Did you know that you can pack a shoebox ONLINE?
‘The Greatest Journey’, 12-session discipleship program

One child. One gift. One lifetime

Listen to our interview now…

FAQ / Resources / Pack a shoebox online: https://www.samaritanspurse.org/what-we-do/operation-christmas-child/

National Collection Week for Operation Christmas Child (November 17-24, 2025)

 

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (October 26, 2025)

 

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

Local blood drives (October 23 – 28, 2025)

wbfj-verne
October 22, 2025

Forsyth 911

wbfj-verne
October 22, 2025

Wednesday Word

wdecker_wbfj
October 22, 2025

Wednesday News for October 22, 2025

wbfj-verne
October 22, 2025

Halloween Alternatives

wbfj-kurt
October 21, 2025

Tuesday News for October 21, 2025

wbfj-verne
October 21, 2025
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.