SUN@5: Operation Christmas Child

The power of a simple shoebox gift

Operation Christmas Child, a ministry of Samaritan’s Purse

Paul Elliot, volunteer area coordinator with Operation Christmas Child (Guildford County), shares with Verne (WBFJ) about the process of Packing, Collecting and Distributing shoeboxes through Operation Christmas Child.

What SHOULD we pack in those OCC boxes? What is NOT permissible?

Paper or plastic: The actual shoebox can be a useful gift as well.

Use the zip code locator to find drop off locations across the Triad.

Our shoeboxes will be sent to one of two regional processing centers – Boone or Charlotte.

Did you know that you can pack a shoebox ONLINE?

‘The Greatest Journey’, 12-session discipleship program

One child. One gift. One lifetime

FAQ / Resources / Pack a shoebox online: https://www.samaritanspurse.org/what-we-do/operation-christmas-child/

National Collection Week for Operation Christmas Child (November 17-24, 2025)

