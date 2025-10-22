Wednesday Word

This boy is a musical mess.

Being raised in a conservative church atmosphere whose music was sung from the Broadman and accompanied by the Wurlitzer, gave me a deep appreciation for the full body of hymnology. The theological grounding of the Old English brings more than a poetic virtue to those yellowed pages.

Not many people know that I actually cut my “radio teeth” on a Southern Gospel station 45 years ago. That brief dive into the land of 4-part harmonies continues to touch my heart from time-to-time. A distinct focus on our heavenly home defines much of that genre.

Over the course of the past four decades, there has been the ever-fluid transition of musical styles that is the contemporary music we know today. Finding focus for what is earthly in what is Heavenly gives the heart a reason to rejoice and makes the path a little easier to walk.

Some would call this a blended perspective. One that might draw from the variety of songs that might come to mind at any moment. For me, each holds a valid part of my soul. Not just the past; Not only the present; but the future as well. The twists and turns of life etch certain truths into our being. Many of these are represented by a familiar melody. May each be one that brings us to a greater awareness of our Savior and deeper trust in His goodness.

And…”my soul will magnify the Lord.”