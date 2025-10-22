Wednesday News for October 22, 2025

Increased Fire Danger this afternoon (11am – 7pm) due to dry and windy conditions along with low humidity. Avoid outdoor burning today (National Weather Service)

American Red Cross: Local blood drive for Wednesday, Oct 22…

Yadkin Family YMCA in Yadkinville = 2pm – 6:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Day 22 of the Federal Government shutdown.

Pray: More than a million federal workers are missing paychecks as the government shutdown stretches into its third week. https://www.cnn.com

Tropical Storm Melissa could strengthen into a hurricane by the weekend and potentially slam the northern Caribbean with heavy rain and strong winds.

Israel has identified the bodies of two more hostages handed over by Hamas as a US delegation works to reinforce the fragile ceasefire in the Middle East

President Trump “could be” seeking $230 million from his own Justice Department as compensation for past investigations into him.

Early voting continues

In Forsyth county, municipal elections are happening in Bethania, Clemmons, Kernersville, Lewisville, Rural Hall, Tobaccoville, and Walkertown (NOT Winston-Salem).

*Early voting will take place only at the Forsyth County Board of Elections office, located at 201 N. Chestnut St. in downtown Winston-Salem.

* General Election Day (Municipal Elections) = Tuesday, November 4th

*Connect with your county Board of Elections to see if there are any candidates running in your town or city. https://www.ncsbe.gov/

Starbucks: Red Cup Day 2025 will take place on November 13 (Thursday).

It’s an annual holiday tradition where customers receive a reusable red holiday cup when they purchase a holiday drink from Starbucks.

Look up! The annual Orionid Meteor Shower is peaking this week (Oct 21–23).

Best viewing: Away from city lights after midnight through dawn. Expect to see about 20 meteors per hour. www.amsmeteors.org/2025/10/viewing-the-orionid-meteor-shower-in-2025/

Traffic Alert: Hwy 52 at Hanes Mill Road in Winston-Salem (Ramps closed)

Highway 52 off ramps at Hanes Mill Road are now CLOSED thru Nov 11.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area and plan for alternate routes.

All part of the Hanes Mill Road widening project.

Great weather heading into the weekend!

Lexington BBQ Festival this Saturday (9am-6pm)

Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Annual fundraising events raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Greensboro – this Saturday, October 25 | First National Bank Field

Register today at www.Alz.org/Walk

Tipping fatigue? Research is suggesting that many of us are tipping less in 2025. Average tips at full-service restaurants have dropped, and younger generations are seemingly less likely to tip. Main reasons: Rising cost of living and higher food prices.

Some suggest that that businesses should pay their employees more instead of relying on customer tips.

https://www.tradingpedia.com/forex-brokers/the-state-of-tipping-in-the-united-states-nationwide-poll-reveals-tipping-behaviors-of-americans-in-2025/

It’s DEER season: Drive carefully. The months of October, November, and December continue to be the most dangerous for animal-related collisions, according to StateFarm

Medicare Open Enrollment for 2026 continues through Dec 7, 2025.

During these dates, individuals can make changes to their Medicare coverage for the following year. All changes made during this time will take effect on January 1, 2026.

https://www.medicare.gov/basics/get-started-with-medicare/get-more-coverage/joining-a-plan

More volunteers are needed for the upcoming Joy Prom Winston-Salem event happening Nov 1 at Truist Stadium (where the Winston-Salem Dash play baseball).

Joy Prom is a ‘free’ full-scale prom for special needs individuals in our community.

There are many different ways that people can volunteer from setup to cheering as guests enter the venue, food service, hosts and hostesses for our guests for the evening as well as cleanup and breakdown, etc.

To volunteer (age 16 and older) https://volunteer.loveoutloudws.com/need/index…

More information: https://www.facebook.com/joypromwinstonsalem/

‘If I gave everything I have to the poor and even sacrificed my body,

I could boast about it; but if I didn’t love others, I would have gained nothing.

(13) Three things will last forever—faith, hope, and love—and the greatest of these is love. 1 Corinthians 13:3, 13