FREE Dental Clinic this Saturday in Mt Airy (May 20)

FREE Dental Clinic this Saturday in Mt Airy Saturday, May 20 from 8am to 4pm. First come, First serve. Hosted by the dental office of Dr. John L. Gravitte in Mount Airy. https://www.drgravitte.com/giving-back.html

Details: Mount Airy native, Dr. John L. Gravitte, is hosting his 6th annual Dentistry with Heart day of free dentistry! The mission of this event is to provide dental care to adults in need at no charge. PLEASE CAREFULLY REVIEW THE IMPORTANT INFORMATION – AND – FAQ, BELOW: PATIENTS WILL HAVE THE CHOICE OF ONE OF THE FOLLOWING: FILLING – EXTRACTION – CLEANING

PLEASE NOTE: IF you are pregnant, have cancer, heart problems, joint replacement or serious medical condition, you must provide a signed medical clearance form from your medical doctor to be eligible for any service. Advanced reservations are not available as patients receive care based on their number in line & service provided. As a safety precaution, patients will not be permitted on office property prior to 7:30am on May 20th. Patients wishing to wait off-property in advance must abide by The North Pointe Business Plaza & City of Mount Airy Regulations. Mount Airy Police Department will be onsite to assist with traffic control. Please be mindful not to block the entrance or exit of any business at any time. Patients may be waiting outside for a portion of the day; please be prepared with water or snacks and bring sunscreen or a light jacket.

Volunteers will be available to assist with completing the registration form and a translator will be available for Spanish-speaking patients. Conveniently located off HWY 52! Just 1/2 mile north of Mayberry Mall & less than five minutes from the VA/NC border!

This event is made possible by Dr. Gravitte and his patients who have supported his commitment to provide quality & uncompromised dental care since 2004. In addition, the generous donation of time, service & supplies from local businesses & individuals are greatly appreciated!

