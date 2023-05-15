US flags at half-staff on Monday, May 15 in honor of National Peace Officers Memorial Day. Remembering all law enforcement officers ‘killed in the line of duty’.

National Police Week 2023 continues through Saturday, May 20. https://nleomf.org/support/

LOCAL: The High Point Police Department’s annual ‘Memorial Service’ will take place Tuesday evening at 6pm at Green Street Baptist Church on Rotary Drive.

https://www.greenstreet.org/events/high-point-police-memorial-service/