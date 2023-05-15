WHAT'S NEW
Survey: A mother's influence and Faith

wbfj-verne
May 15, 2023

A new survey (from the American Bible Society) showing that most Americans who identify as Christian say that their mother’s faith played a major part in their decision to follow Jesus Christ.  The research does not discount the influence of fathers on their children’s faith, but focuses on how adults identify the source of their spiritual guidance. “Practicing Christians in their teen years consistently identify mothers as the ones who provide spiritual guidance and instruction and instill the values and disciplines of their faith in the household,” according to Barna research.

*The annual “State of the Bible” study conducted by the American Bible Society, released the second chapter of its annual research report on trends in Christianity.

https://www2.cbn.com/news/us/moms-play-major-role-childrens-decision-christ-survey-reports

