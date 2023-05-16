WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home Community discussion on Suicide Prevention

Community discussion on Suicide Prevention

wbfj-verne
May 16, 2023

May is Mental Health Awareness month

Suicide is the 2nd leading cause of death for people ages 10 to 34 in North Carolina. “Roughly 90% of individuals who sadly die from suicide had some type of mental health issue going on, whether they were in treatment or not in treatment.”                                           –Andy Hagler, executive director of Mental Health Association in Forsyth County.

Join a FREE ‘community discussion’ regarding suicide TONIGHT (May 16 from 5:30pm till 7:30pm) at the Central Library Auditorium on west 5th Street in downtown Winston-Salem. Mental health professionals will be on-site.  https://triadmentalhealth.org/

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

Memorial Day Observances

wbfj-kurt
May 16, 2023

Midway: Gumtree Road to shutdown for 19 months

wbfj-verne
May 16, 2023

Concert Calendar

wbfj-kurt
May 16, 2023

Community Calendar

wbfj-kurt
May 16, 2023

Study: Newlyweds and money

wbfj-verne
May 16, 2023

SB-20: Urge state lawmakers to vote pro-life today

wbfj-verne
May 16, 2023
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.