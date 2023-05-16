Community discussion on Suicide Prevention

May is Mental Health Awareness month

Suicide is the 2nd leading cause of death for people ages 10 to 34 in North Carolina. “Roughly 90% of individuals who sadly die from suicide had some type of mental health issue going on, whether they were in treatment or not in treatment.” –Andy Hagler, executive director of Mental Health Association in Forsyth County.

Join a FREE ‘community discussion’ regarding suicide TONIGHT (May 16 from 5:30pm till 7:30pm) at the Central Library Auditorium on west 5th Street in downtown Winston-Salem. Mental health professionals will be on-site. https://triadmentalhealth.org/