Tuesday News: May 16, 2023

Making a stand for Life. Republican lawmakers in Raleigh have just enough votes in the State Senate and House to override the Governor’s veto of a major pro-life bill (SB-20) – if all GOP members are present and vote for the override later today. The pro-life bill titled ‘Care for Women, Children, and Families Act’, would reduce the legal timeframe for most abortions in North Carolina from 20 weeks to 12 weeks (with some exceptions) while providing a variety of resources to help women and families facing unplanned, crisis pregnancies. The state senate vote is expected around 4pm this afternoon with the House vote immediately afterward. https://www.ncfamily.org/governor-cooper-vetoes-pro-life-bill-sends-it-back-to-general-assembly/

Please contact your lawmakers and urge them to override the governor’s veto! Take Action NOW: https://advocacy.charityengine.net/Default.aspx?isid=1526

NOTE: Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last June, North Carolina has (unfortunately) become a top destination for those seeking abortions, with many coming from surrounding states that have tighter restrictions in place. In the months after Roe was overturned, the number of abortions performed in North Carolina increased 37% – which represented the highest percentage increase of any state in the country.

www.baptistpress.com/resource-library/news/baptist-leaders-call-on-n-c-lawmakers-to-override-impending-veto-of-12-week-abortion-ban/

May is Mental Health Awareness month

Suicide is the 2nd leading cause of death for people ages 10 to 34 in North Carolina. “Roughly 90% of individuals who sadly die from suicide had some type of mental health issue going on, whether they were in treatment or not in treatment.”

-Andy Hagler, executive director of Mental Health Association in Forsyth County.

Join a FREE ‘community discussion’ regarding suicide TONIGHT (May 16 from 5:30pm till 7:30pm) at the Central Library Auditorium on west 5th Street in downtown Winston-Salem. Mental health professionals will be on-site. https://triadmentalhealth.org/

National Police Week 2023 continues through Saturday, May 20.Local remembrance services*Law Enforcement Memorial Service this morning at 11am Downtown Plaza in Greensboro. Wreath laying + 21 gun salute.

*(6pm) The High Point Police Department’s annual ‘Memorial Service’ TONIGHT at 6pm at Green Street Baptist Church on Rotary Drive. https://www.greenstreet.org/events/high-point-police-memorial-service/

Tree, Grass, Weed pollen MODERATE range for Tuesday www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

NASCAR: All-Star Week / Weekend (May 16-21, 2023) Race fans are slowly converging on North Wilkesboro for a big weekend. https://www.northwilkesborospeedway.com/

Cheapest Days of the week to purchase gas…

Mondays and Fridays are the best days to ‘fill-up’ your tank with gas.

Tuesdays and Sundays are good ‘top-off’ days.

Wednesday and Thursday are most expensive.

Sources: Clark Howard via Gassbuddy.com.

Traffic Alert: Town of Midway (Bridge replacement on Gumtree Road)

A portion of Gumtree Road will close in both directions this Monday, May 22 due to a bridge replacement project. The road will remain closed for 19 months.

The portion of Gumtree Road affected is near Old Highway 52 to Hebron Church Road. Gumtree Road is scheduled to reopen by Dec. 22, 2024.

Detour: Hebron Church Road and Old Highway 52. Source: NC-DOT

https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/business/whats-happening-third-mexican-restaurant-opens-on-lexingtons-talbert-boulevard/article_6db514e3-abc1-58fc-b091-3a4eee738aa4.html

One in 5 couples identifies money as their greatest relationship challenge.

Interesting findings from ‘engaged couples’ regarding money.

Close to half (49%) of couples don’t talk about money before marriage!

41% Don’t reveal their salaries.

One-third of couples (36%) actually reveal how much debt they have!

On survey finding that over 60% of couples admit to being “financially incompatible” with their partners – due to differing philosophies about spending, saving, and investing their money. Some helpful tips (especially for newlyweds)…

Open the books: Share your financial info with your spouse. This “show and tell” can be a way to talk about how much student loan or credit card debt you have or how you intend to save for retirement.

Set a time and place for a special date: Pick a day and location that’s most convenient and calm for both of you for the money talk. You want to be able to focus and not be interrupted.

Align your finances: Figure out who will handle certain money matters or how you’ll split these expenses. Make sure you both have access to shared accounts.

Should couples have joint accounts or separate accounts?

Research shows that couples who have a joint account ‘allows’ for a happier marriage.

https://www.cnbc.com/2023/02/14/most-couples-financially-incompatible-having-a-money-talk-could-help.html

RECALL A Gerber baby formula that was recalled for possible contamination was still distributed to some US retailers after the initial notice, according to the FDA. Luckily, the products have not been linked to any illnesses, but the company is encouraging parents to check any products they have at home (and discard formula -Good Start SoothePro Powdered Infant Formula – that may be affected).

https://www.cnn.com/2023/05/14/health/gerber-baby-food-voluntary-recall-trnd/index.html

Focus on YOUR Family.

Great American Family (the Hallmark Channel alternative launched in 2021) is merging with the faith-based streaming platform Pure Flix. The two companies will share content across their respective platforms, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Great American Media will retain controlling stake in the newly formed company and Bill Abbott, who left Hallmark in 2020, will stay on as its chief executive.

www.faithwire.com/2023/05/12/major-hallmark-competitor-merges-with-the-faith-based-streaming-platform-pure-flix/?