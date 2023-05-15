Monday News: May 15, 2023

Tree pollen and Grass pollen MODERATE range for Monday www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

US flags at half-staff today in honor of National Peace Officers Memorial Day. Remembering all law enforcement officers ‘killed in the line of duty’. National Police Week 2023 continues through Saturday, May 20. https://nleomf.org/support/

LOCAL: The High Point Police Department’s annual ‘Memorial Service’ will take place Tuesday evening at 6pm at Green Street Baptist Church on Rotary Drive. https://www.greenstreet.org/events/high-point-police-memorial-service/

Congrats Grads. Wake Forest University commencement took place this morning.

“Failure is a comma, never a period. Time is precious. Use it wisely”

Bonnie McElveen-Hunter, president and CEO of Pace Communications

Commencement speaker at the recent HPU commencement

Cheapest Days of the week to purchase gas…

Mondays and Fridays are the best days to ‘fill-up’ your tank with gas.

Tuesdays and Sundays are good ‘top-off’ days.

Wednesday and Thursday are most expensive.

Sources: Clark Howard via Gassbuddy.com.

Pickleball expanding to ‘the Mall’?

Yes, Pickleball courts are quickly replacing the Dillard, Sears and Bed Bath & Beyond locations that have closed in some Malls across that nation. *Pickleball, which combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong, began in 1965. But it has skyrocketed in recent years. The number of people playing pickleball grew by 159% over three years in 2022. https://www.wxii12.com/article/pickleball-replace-bed-bath-beyond-old-navy-malls/43882259

FREE Dental Clinic this Saturday in Mt Airy

Providing dental care to adults who need it most. First come, First serve.

Saturday, May 20 from 8am to 4pm. Hosted by the dental office of Dr. John L. Gravitte in Mount Airy. https://www.drgravitte.com/giving-back.html

For event updates, please like and follow Dr. John L. Gravitte on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter! https://www.facebook.com/events/621043523400164?active_tab=about

A mother’s influence. A new survey (from the American Bible Society) showing that most Americans who identify as Christian say that their mother’s faith played a major part in their decision to follow Jesus Christ. The research does not discount the influence of fathers on their children’s faith, but focuses on how adults identify the source of their spiritual guidance. “Practicing Christians in their teen years consistently identify mothers as the ones who provide spiritual guidance and instruction and instill the values and disciplines of their faith in the household,” according to Barna research.

*The annual “State of the Bible” study conducted by the American Bible Society, released the second chapter of its annual research report on trends in Christianity.

https://www2.cbn.com/news/us/moms-play-major-role-childrens-decision-christ-survey-reports

‘Train up a child in the way (they) should go [teaching to seek God’s wisdom and will for their abilities and talents], Even when (they are) old (they) will not depart from it.’

Proverbs 22:6 Amplified Bible

‘Start children off on the way they should go,

and even when they are old they will not turn from it’ –Proverbs 22:6 NIV

Study: Over half (58%) of college grads do not have monthly savings, while 43% don’t track their expenses. 70% of college students have experienced financial stress.

Financial tips for new (college) grads (really everyone)

Aim to live within your means

Ideally, you should spend less than you make and save the rest.

Don’t count on money you don’t have yet

You’ve heard you’ll be paid a bonus. You’re expecting a raise. Someone in your family may send you birthday money. Don’t spend it if you don’t have it…

Spend a little for a lot of protection

If you’re young, healthy and financially stretched, it’s tempting to forgo health insurance. Don’t…

Keep things simple

Tracking all your purchases and other expenses gets hairy when you use multiple payment methods (bank debit cards, credit cards, payment apps, etc.)

Pay your future self

Even saving very small amounts now can grow into real money over the years. If your employer offers a 401(k) plan, some of your contributions will be matched by your company. www.marketwatch.com/press-release/5-biggest-financial-mistakes-college-students-make-and-how-to-avoid-them-2023-04-29

Bobi, a Portuguese pooch, celebrated his 31st birthday last week.

Bobi’s family threw a birthday party for the ‘world’s oldest dog’ on Saturday at their home (in a rural village in southern Portugal). Bobi is the oldest dog ever recorded, according to Guinness World Records. His owner (Costa) was just 8 years old when Bobi was born. Costa says that (Bobi has ‘had difficulties walking and also experienced a decline in his eyesight’.

https://www.cnn.com/2023/05/13/world/bobi-oldest-dog-31-birthday-trnd/index.html