Friday News: May 12, 2023

Another weekend of College graduations, plus Mother’s Day this Sunday

Tree pollen HIGH range. Grass pollen MODERATE range thru the weekend. www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

Cheapest Days of the week to purchase gas…

Mondays and Fridays are the best days to ‘fill-up’ your tank with gas. Tuesdays and Sundays are good ‘top-off’ days. Wednesday and Thursday are most expensive. Sources: Clark Howard via Gassbuddy.com. https://clark.com/cars/best-day-to-buy-gas/?utm_source=Clark.com&utm

Update at Grandfather Mountain. The Swinging Bridge and Linville Peak have re-opened after a two-month ‘walkway renovation project’ that replaced the stone and cement work at either side of the ‘mile high bridge’! Source: Facebook

Survey: Workers in the US are more satisfied than they’ve been since 1987.

The record satisfaction level is being driven by a tighter labor market that’s allowing employees to command better pay, benefits and more flexible working arrangements. www.cnn.com/2023/05/11/success/employee-job-satisfaction-survey-conference-board/index.html

Update: Amber Alert has been cancelled for that missing 16 year old teen in Stanley County. Law enforcement posting that the “suspect is in custody and the Juvenile has been located safely…”

Sad news: “Eury” the giant anteater, who called the Greensboro Science Center home since 2008, passed away this week – just a month before his 23rd birthday. “Eury” had become quite the TikTok sensation over the past few weeks, with his reluctance to get out of bed in the mornings. “Eury” will be missed. https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/greensboro/greensboro-mourns-loss-of-viral-sensation-eury-the-anteater-at-age-22/

Update: The woman who is accused of crashing into a couple just hours after their Folly Beach wedding — claiming the life of the bride and severely injuring the groom and other members of the wedding party — had a blood alcohol level “3-times the legal limit, according to newly-released reports. Jamie Komoroski has been charged with three counts of felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury and one count of vehicular homicide for the April 28th crash on East Ashley Avenue. https://myfox8.com/news/report-driver-who-hit-new-bride-groom-on-folly-beach-had-blood-alcohol-level-over-three-times-legal-limit/

Donating food to those in need is as easy as leaving non-perishable food items next to your mailbox on Saturday. The National Association of Letter Carriers ‘Food Drive’ happens this Saturday (May 13).

https://thehill.com/changing-america/respect/poverty/3992592-the-postal-service-wants-you-to-leave-food-at-your-mailbox-on-may-13-heres-why/

College Graduations – May 2023

Friday: WSSU, APP State (Fri + Sat), Campbell University (May 11-13)

Saturday: APP State (day 2 of graduations)

Sunday: UNC-Chapel Hill (May 14 at 9am, Kenan Stadium)

(May 15): Wake Forest University (Monday morning)

“The border is not open” Title 42, COVID-19 border restrictions were lifted as of Midnight Thursday night. Even before the official end of Title 42, the streets here in El Paso have been overwhelmed with people, and border patrol officers are spending all their time processing new arrivals rather than protecting the border. El Paso officials declared a state of emergency on May 1st. This has become a true humanitarian crisis.

Prayer concern our southern border with Mexico.

www2.cbn.com/news/national-security/amid-million-migrant-surge-border-mayorkas-pledges-even-more-pathways-us

We’ve all heard of the K-9 units.

What about the ‘Bovine’ patrol?

Boone police got some major assistance from some cows earlier in the week.

A Millers Creek man drove away from police during a traffic stop last Tuesday leading officers on a chase. The man abandoned his vehicle near Hwy 421 and Hwy 221 in Deep Gap. Then ran into an undeveloped area. Eluding police for a short time…

That’s where the cows come in. Some cows in the field where the man was hiding led police directly to him. The man was arrested.

Boone police posting: “In addition to thanking our officers and deputies for putting themselves in harm’s way, obviously we want to express our gratitude to the cows for their assistance…”

https://journalnow.com/news/state-and-regional/a-suspect-in-boone-thought-he-was-safe-then-the-cows-decided-to-come-home/article