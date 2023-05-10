WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home S@5: “Songs for a Sunday” by Heather Norman Smith

S@5: “Songs for a Sunday” by Heather Norman Smith

wbfj-verne
May 10, 2023

Two sets of sisters, generations apart—can one big sister’s sacrifice teach the other about love and forgiveness?

“Songs for a Sunday” by Heather Norman Smith is a story of sisterhood, secrets, sacrifice, and salvation – with a duel storyline. Intertwined with a strong gospel message.

‘Songs for a Sunday’ is set in Winston-Salem, NC incorporating local landmarks including Reynolds Auditorium and UNC School of the Arts. www.heathernormansmith.com

Listen to our interview…

Heather Norman Smith loves writing and spending time with her family in Lewisville. www.heathernormansmith.com/aboutme.html

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ on May 14, 2023

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

Community Calendar

wbfj-kurt
May 10, 2023

Survey: Prayer still a constant practice in people’s lives

wbfj-verne
May 10, 2023

Wednesday Word

wdecker_wbfj
May 10, 2023

Ground-breaking surgery on baby still in the womb

wbfj-verne
May 10, 2023

Wednesday News: May 10, 2023

wbfj-verne
May 10, 2023

FREE skin cancer screenings (May 9)

wbfj-verne
May 9, 2023
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.