Thursday News: May 11, 2023

Congrats to all of the graduates at Forsyth Technical Community College. Over 1.500 students walked last night (Wednesday) at the Joel Coliseum. Average age of the graduates (28). The youngest was 16 and the oldest, 73. https://journalnow.com/news/local/1-554-graduate-from-forsyth-tech/article

Congrats to graduates at Davidson-Davie Community College walking this morning!

Traffic Alert: Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem for Friday morning. Winston-Salem State University Commencement happening Friday morning (May 12) at 9:45am. Expect higher traffic volume: along University Parkway, Coliseum Drive, Akron Drive and Shorefair Drive (before and after commencement).

50 people have been chosen to be part of the new parent/guardian advisory committee that will meet quarterly with Tricia McManus, superintendent of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. The group will have its first meeting May 18. Terms will last one year.

*The 50 parents and guardians were chosen from an applicant pool of 800.

The school system will hold a series of town halls next year, for the hundreds who weren’t chosen. https://journalnow.com/news/local/education/800-parents-and-guardians-applied-for-school-advisory-council-and-50-were-chosen/articl

Tree pollen HIGH range. Grass pollen MODERATE range thru the weekend. www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

Some good news? Grocery prices fell slightly in April, even as restaurant meals got more expensive, according to data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Some of the items costing a little less include milk, fruits and vegetables, as well as meat, poultry, fish, and eggs! CNN

After more than three years, the US ‘Covid-19 public health emergency’ officially ends at midnight. However, this does not mean that the virus has magically disappeared. According to the CDC, there were more than 77,000 new Covid-19 cases ‘reported’ nationwide last week.

Changes: Covid Tests and treatments will NOT be covered by the government.

When Covid-19 was declared a US public health emergency on January 31, 2020, the nation was trying to head off the spread of the deadly virus.

https://www.cnn.com/2023/05/09/health/covid-public-health-emergency-ends-gupta/index.html

*Dr. Sanjay Gupta shares his professional thoughts and insights over the past 3 years – while moving forward past the pandemic – on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

https://www.cnn.com/2023/05/09/health/covid-public-health-emergency-ends-gupta/index.html

Donating food to those in need is as easy as leaving non-perishable food items next to your mailbox on Saturaday. The National Association of Letter Carriers ‘Food Drive’ happens this Saturday (May 13). The annual food drive started back in 1991.

https://thehill.com/changing-america/respect/poverty/3992592-the-postal-service-wants-you-to-leave-food-at-your-mailbox-on-may-13-heres-why/

It’s Teacher Appreciation Week (May 8-12)

McDonald’s locations are celebrating educators this week.

Educators get a FREE beverage with no purchase necessary, just show a valid school ID.

Survey: Prayer still a constant practice in people’s lives.

Despite reports of declining worship attendance following the pandemic, especially among young people, a majority of Americans still say they pray.

According to a survey from the Radiant Foundation…

50% of adults (who pray) early in the day. 55% pray at bedtime.

61% of those who pray say they pray in their car.

87% of those who pray say they received an answer (to their prayer) in the last 12 months.

Having children makes one (slightly) more likely to pray than those who don’t have children (66% vs. 59%).

**31% say they have prayed based on a request on social media.

Average time spent in prayer: 18 minutes daily.

*Findings of the survey are based on more than 1,700 Americans.

https://www2.cbn.com/news/us/87-praying-americans-report-answered-prayers-over-past-year

Update at Grandfather Mountain…

After a two-month walkway renovation project to replace the stone and cement work at either side of the bridge, the Swinging Bridge and Linville Peak have reopened! The forecast for the next few days looks spectacular.

Enjoy the sunshine and spring views a mile high!

World Facilities Management Day was earlier in the week (Wednesday)

While many visitors come to the Blue Ridge Parkway for respite and scenic beauty, there’s a tremendous amount of work happening behind the scenes to make these experiences possible. Did you know: in addition to the road itself, there are 26 tunnels, 180 bridges, 31 dams, 13 picnic areas, 587 buildings, 29 housing units, 8 campgrounds, 45 water systems and more along the Blue Ridge Parkway? Facility managers and staff work year-round, across 469 miles, to keep park facilities running smoothly. Thank you!!!! Source: Facebook

Prayer concern at the southern border. Authorities expect a surge of thousands of migrants crossing illegally into the U.S. with today’s expiration of Title 42, COVID-19 border restrictions. This has become a true humanitarian crisis. Even before the official end of Title 42, the streets here in El Paso have been overwhelmed with people, and border patrol officers are spending all their time processing new arrivals rather than protecting the border. El Paso officials declared a state of emergency on May 1st.

www2.cbn.com/news/national-security/amid-million-migrant-surge-border-mayorkas-pledges-even-more-pathways-us