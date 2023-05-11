WHAT'S NEW
Covid 'public health emergency' ends

wbfj-verne
May 11, 2023

After more than three years, the US ‘Covid-19 public health emergency’ officially ends at midnight.  However, this does not mean that the virus has magically disappeared. According to the CDC, there were more than 77,000 new Covid-19 cases ‘reported’ nationwide last week.

Changes: Covid Tests and treatments will NOT be covered by the government.

When Covid-19 was declared a US public health emergency on January 31, 2020, the nation was trying to head off the spread of the deadly virus.

https://www.cnn.com/2023/05/09/health/covid-public-health-emergency-ends-gupta/index.html

*Dr. Sanjay Gupta shares his professional thoughts and insights over the past 3 years – while moving forward past the pandemic – on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

