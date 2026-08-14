Friday News August 14, 2026

PRAISE (Breaking news overnight)

Safe and on his way home!!! Kevin Rideout, the SIM missionary pilot who was abducted last October in Niger has been ‘released from captivity’ and headed back to the US. The New York Times reporting that Kevin ‘appears to be in good health’.

www.christianpost.com/news/american-missionary-pilot-released-months-after-abduction.html

Read the official statement from NC-based SIM https://www.sim.org/stories/kevin-rideout-release/

Today is Wiffle Ball day and Creamsicle day

Hot…Hazy…Humid thru the Weekend

Watch out for kids at the bus stop. Slowdown in designated school zones…

What’s all the buzz? It’s the 50th celebration of the Honeybee Festival happening this Saturday (10 – 5pm) at Fourth of July Park on W. Mountain Street in Kernersville.

General Parking: Kernersville Elementary School (512 W. Mountain St.)

Organized by the Kernersville Parks and Rec https://kvparks.com/honeybee-festival/

Who will be our WBFJ Grandstand artist at the Carolina Classic Fair in October?

Be listening to the WBFJ Morning Show Monday morning…

“Red White and Moo” is the theme for this Fall’s Carolina Classic Fair (OCT 2-11)

Melvin ‘Puddin’ Swisher, a legendary figure not only at Bowman Gray Stadium but in the town of Kernersville, passed away on Thursday after a long battle with cancer. Swisher was 90.

https://journalnow.com/sports/other/motorsports/article_37d07094-c0ee-4f7f-8299-f011e14b8b58.html?

Winston Road widening project in Lexington

Traffic shift: Traffic is now moving in the outside lanes, both directions, of Winston Road between Hayes Jewelers and the new Dollar General. Crews are now working on the center median. www.the-dispatch.com/news/local/winston-road-widening-project-remains-on-schedule-traffic-shift-coming-aug-10/article

Traffic Alert in Greensboro

South Benbow Road remains CLOSED between East Washington Street and Cunningham Street after a broken water main caused a massive sinkhole. Should be back open this evening (5pm).

Beauty for Ashes

Nearly three months after a fire destroyed The Candy Factory in Uptown Lexington, the Conrad family is finding hope amid the rubble as demolition continues.

A few items have been recovered including a metal cash box, miscellaneous antiques, toys, and a tattered (but intact) American flag, according to WXII12.

One discovery brought tears. A leather-bound book titled “Leaves of Gold,” a collection of poems, prayers, and quotes, was found in the rubble – wet with a little mold – but remained unburned.

The phrase “beauty for ashes” is found in Isaiah 61…

(The) time of the LORD’s favor has come,

(To all who mourn in Israel)

he will give a crown of beauty for ashes,

a joyous blessing instead of mourning,

festive praise instead of despair.

(4) They will rebuild… Isaiah 61:2-4 NLT

This promise from God to the nation of Israel still brings comfort and healing today to the Conrad family slowly rebuilding along Main Street in Lexington.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/the-candy-factory-finds-glimmers-of-hope-uptown-lexington-north-carolina/73427931

Refund?? Thousands of Grubhub customers and drivers will soon receive ‘refund payments’ after a $23.8 million-dollar settlement agreement over allegations of deceptive practices by Grubhub. The refunds are being sent out by mail or PayPal.

The average refund = around $50. Have questions about a payment? Call 1-888-446-4992

https://www.ftc.gov/enforcement/recent-ftc-cases-resulting-refunds/refund-programs-frequently-asked-questions

Davidson County taxpayers: Your 2026 property tax statements are in the mail.

And should be available to view online later today!

Taxpayers are encouraged to carefully review the information included with their tax statement. The mailing will provide additional information regarding property appeals and available property tax relief programs, including programs that may benefit qualifying property owners.

Questions, call the Tax office at 336-242-2160 or 336-242-2180

www.the-dispatch.com/news/local/davidson-county-2026-property-tax-statements-to-be-mailed-this-week/article

Emergency rescue teams in Colombia are still searching for survivors after Monday’s 7.4 magnitude earthquake. Close to 300 bodies have been recovered. Hundreds more missing. The government is accepting help from only a handful of countries. Colombian officials: Rescue teams from the US, Israel, El Salvador and Ecuador are on the ground assisting in the rescue and recovery efforts.

“This is by no means a done deal” About 70 residents from Davidson and Davie County gathered Thursday evening at Reeds United Methodist Church to learn more about Duke Energy’s proposed Davie-Davidson Energy Complex and hear from environmental groups opposed to the project. The meeting, hosted by Clean Water for North Carolina, Appalachian Voices and Yadkin Riverkeeper, focused on potential water, land, air quality and economic impacts of the proposed development, which would span portions of Davidson and Davie counties. Duke Energy has proposed building two 1,300-megawatt combined-cycle natural gas plants in Davie County and a large liquefied natural gas storage facility on approximately 1,600 acres in western Davidson County near the communities of Reeds, Churchland and Tyro. https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/local/opponents-rally-against-duke-energy-project-in-davidson-davie-counties/article_1da3ad95-98dd-5bce-bcf8-bb93d11f33f6.html

Surry county residents who experienced storm damage from flooding back on August 2 need to fill out an online form ASAP.

Questions? Please contact the Surry County Disaster Hotline at (336)-401-8299.

https://forms.cloud.microsoft/g/MkG9PMCVSh

Vaccine clinics for required back-to-school immunizations for students K-12 are happening at local Health Departments in our area. Details at wbfj.fm

Voting in North Carolina

Don’t wait to update your voter information or even register to vote in November.

Contact or visit your county Board of Elections with any questions. https://www.ncsbe.gov/