Friday News for October 10, 2025

Final weekend of the Carolina Classic Fair in Winston-Salem

Stop the WBFJ Gazebo and play PLINKO with a PURPOSE

Coastal residents along the Carolinas are bracing for nasty wet and windy weather from a nor’easter this weekend. 2-4 inches of rain expected late Friday into Saturday along the Outer Banks. Watches and warnings have been issued from Charleston, SC up into New England. www.foxweather.com/weather-news/tracking-noreaster-threat-october-2025

Senior Services of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County is offering

‘Parking with a Purpose’ near the Carolina Classic Fair.

$10 to park in their secure lot. Your donation will support Meals-on-Wheels.

Weekdays (4pm til close) and weekends (open to close)—2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27105. Cash and credit cards are accepted at the gate.

American Red Cross: Local blood drive for Friday, October 10, 2025

Advance Methodist Church on Hwy 801 (Advance) = 1:30pm – 6pm

Call 1-800-RED CROSS or click https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

*Donate blood (now through Oct. 19) and receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email!

‘Restored’ Dr. Tony Evans, the founding pastor of Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship, has been ‘restored’ into ministry nearly 16 months after confessing to an undisclosed moral failure. Evans son (Jonathan) will serve as senior pastor moving forward.

https://cbn.com/news/us/tony-evans-restored-ministry-dallas-church-new-pastor-has-been-chosen-replace-him

Day 10 of the Federal Government shut-down

*IRS furloughs nearly half its workforce as government shutdown continues

www.scrippsnews.com/politics/congress/irs-furloughs-nearly-half-its-workforce-as-government-shutdown-continues

Peace (finally) in the Middle East? A ceasefire was now in effect in Gaza, as Israeli Defense Forces pull back in accordance with a deal approved by Israel and Hamas overnight. The United States is sending up to 200 troops to Israel to help monitor the ceasefire deal in Gaza. The President is expected to travel to Israel on Sunday.

LIVE UPDATED: www.cnn.com/world/live-news/israel-hamas-gaza-ceasefire-agreement-10-10-25

It’s Fire Prevention Week (Oct 5-11) This year’s focus: Lithium-Ion Batteries

Don’t overcharge your device. Unplug it or remove the battery when it’s fully charged.

Recycle don’t toss: Visit www.call2recycle.org to find a recycling spot near you.

October is National Fire Safety Month https://www.nfpa.org/events/fire-prevention-week

The Age Friendly Conference happening this Monday (OCT 13) from 9am -3pm. Location: Senior Services (corner of Shorefair Drive + Deacon Blvd) in Winston-Salem.

This one-day FREE conference is designed to connect older adults, caregivers, and community members with valuable resources and conversations that support healthy aging in Forsyth County. Call 336‑725‑0907 or click www.seniorservices.org

The 56th annual GMA Dove Awards broadcast will air TONIGHT (Oct 10) on TBN (and the TBN Plus app) at 7:30pm and 10pm. https://cbn.com/news/entertainment/

Don’t expect to see Forrest Frank at the Doves, or Grammy Awards?

Forrest Frank posted this week that he will no longer attend award shows (a personal conviction) saying that our “ultimate trophy is our salvation.”

https://cbn.com/news/entertainment/forrest-frank-says-he-will-no-longer-participate-awards-shows-shares-conviction

High School Friday Football (Week 8)

https://journalnow.com/sports/high-school/football/article_b1dc9c41-3523-4eed-be4c-92b169864eb2.html

There are four weeks remaining in the high school football regular season. Conference races are starting to take shape and the state playoffs are on the horizon.

*Undefeated Reynolds will host Reagan in a key Central Piedmont 8A/7A clash

A few of the games tonight…

Parkland at East Forsyth

Atkins at Oak Grove

Glenn at North Davidson

Mount Tabor at North Forsyth

Lexington at HP Central

East Surry at North Surry

Forbush at Surry Central

Mount AIry at West Stokes

Elkin at North Wilkes

South Davidson at South Stokes

College Football (Saturday)

Wake Forest heading ‘west’. The Deacs play at Oregon State.

Kickoff at 3:30pm. The game will air on The CW.

App State at Georgia State (3:30pm)

NC State at Notre Dame (3:30pm)

WSSU at Shaw (1pm)

A&T State University (Homecoming) in Greensboro on Saturday (1pm)

Beautiful ‘Fall’ weather for these Fall Festivals…

Autumn Leaves Festival in Mt. Airy this weekend (Fri-Sun)

Apple Butter Festival in Lenoir this Saturday (10am)

Denton Street Festival this Saturday at Harrison Park (in Denton).

Sad news: Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, the chaplain for the men’s basketball team at Loyola Chicago who became a unintended ‘celebrity’ during Loyola’s fairy-tale run to the NCAA Final Four in 2018, passed away last night. She was 106. Sister Jean published a memoir in 2023 titled, “Wake Up with Purpose! What I’ve Learned in My First 100 Years,” sharing lessons learned throughout her life and offering spiritual advice as well.

“Life is too short to be unhappy” -One of the many quotes from Sister Jean

https://www.wxii12.com/article/sister-jean-dolores-schmidt-loyola-chicagos-dies/68994192?

Today is World Mental Health Day

Jesus talking with his disciples (John 16:29-33 NLT)…

“Do you finally believe? But the time is coming—indeed it’s here now—

when you will be scattered, each one going his own way, leaving me alone.

“Yet I am not alone because the Father is with me.

I have told you all this so that you may have peace in me.

Here on earth you will have many trials and sorrows.

But take heart, because I have overcome the world.”