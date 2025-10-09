Thursday News for October 09, 2025

Listen for ‘Fall Color’ updates from Dr Howie Neufeld (the Fall Color Guy) Friday morning (around 6:20am) on your Fall travel station, WBFJ!

Frost likely in the higher elevations by early Friday morning.

Source: National Weather Service / WataugaOnline

Today is Military Appreciation Day at the Carolina Classic Fair

FREE admission for active / retired military and their IMMEDIATE families (with a military ID)

$5 dollar admission to the Fair for College students (with school ID)

New this year at the Fair = ‘Clear bag policy’

WBFJ: Broadcasting from the Gazebo at the Carolina Classic Fair in Winston-Salem.

Stop the WBFJ Gazebo and play PLINKO with a PURPOSE.

Visitors to the Carolina Classic Fair are showing up hungry.

Over the first three days of the Fair, visitors consumed more than $1 million dollars’ worth of food from vendors, according to Fair Director Cheryle Hartley.

https://journalnow.com/life-entertainment/local/food-drink/

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Thursday, October 9, 2025

Knollwood Baptist Church (Winston-Salem) = 1pm – 5:30pm

Calvary Moravian Church (Winston Salem) = 2pm – 6pm

Mount Pisgah Church in Greensboro = 2:30 – 7pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

*Donate blood (now through Oct. 19) and receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email!

Salvation Army Center of Hope on North Trade Street in Winston-Salem…

They are in urgent need of Baby Formula. https://bit.ly/4m6k414

Breaking: After two years of war, Israel and Hamas agreed to end the fighting in Gaza and free Hamas-held hostages. The historic agreement sets the stage for a post-war Gaza and Middle East. Now, the hostage families wait for their loved ones after more than 700 days in captivity. The President is expected to travel to Israel on Sunday.

https://cbn.com/news/israel/different-world-trump-announces-hostage-release-deal-end-gaza-war-plans-sunday-visit

Day 9 of the Federal Government shut-down

The shutdown is already causing flight delays. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy admits, as air traffic controllers – who are working without pay – call out sick. Several major airports were experiencing delays on Wednesday, and smaller airports were at risk of losing service altogether by the end of the week.

https://thehill.com/homenews/nexstar_media_wire/5545353-the-shutdown-is-already-causing-flight-delays-service-to-more-than-170-airports-could-stop-entirely/

It’s Fire Prevention Week (Oct 5-11)

This year’s focus: Lithium-Ion Batteries in Your Home

Don’t overcharge your device. Unplug it or remove the battery when it’s fully charged.

Recycle don’t toss: Visit www.call2recycle.org to find a recycling spot near you.

Safety Tips on the News Blog https://www.nfpa.org/events/fire-prevention-week

October is National Fire Safety Month

BTW: 50% of residential fires are caused by ‘distracted cooking’ (unattended cooktop).

Traffic Alert: “Operation Crash Reduction” runs through Sunday (Oct 12).

Law enforcement will be focusing on speeding and aggressive driving statewide.

*Sponsored by the NC Governor’s Highway Safety Program