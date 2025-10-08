SUN@5 for October 12, 2025

Bi-Polar Awareness

Jesslyn McCutcheon, founder of Fighting Goliath for Mental Illness, a non-profit ministry dedicated to supporting women who live with bipolar disorder.

Jesslyn shares with Kurt about her +25 journey with bi-polar 1 disorder – an often misunderstood illness –

through her book ‘Fighting Goliath – Slaying the Giant of Bi-Polar Disorder’.

An emotional quote from Jesslyn, ‘Sometimes God will put a Goliath in your life, for you to find the David within you”

*Connect with Jesslyn and mental health resources https://jesslynmccutcheon.com/

Race 4 the Fallen Glow Run in Winston-Salem

Detective Mark VanBuren (WSPD) gives details about the ‘Race 4 the Fallen Glow Run / Walk in Winston-Salem’

The race is planned for Friday (October 24) beginning around 6:45pm. Location: 1490 S. Broad Street in downtown Winston-Salem.

Hosted by the Police Benevolent Foundation and the Winston-Salem Triad Chapter of the NC Police Benevolent Association

In addition to honoring fallen officers, the monies raised will go toward our continuing mission of providing financial assistance to the families of fallen police officers.

Detective Mark VanBuren is also the President of the Winston-Salem Triad Chapter of the NC Police Benevolent Association

Information about the race and to sign up https://www.raceforthefallen.com/winston-salem-nc-2025-10-24/

Senior Services: Age Friendly Conference and Survey

Renee Griffin with Senior Services of Forsyth County shares more about their ‘Age Friendly Conference’ happening this Monday (OCT 13) from 9am -3pm.

Senior Services Intergenerational Center for Arts and Wellness (corner of Shorefair Drive + Deacon Blvd) in Winston-Salem.

This FREE one-day conference is designed to connect older adults, caregivers, and community members with valuable resources and conversations that support healthy aging in Forsyth County.

Call 336‑725‑0907 or click www.seniorservices.org

Senior Services’ 2025 Age Friendly Forsyth Survey (a county-wide effort to gather the voices of residents age 60 and over AND their caregivers) is available through this Wednesday (Oct 15). https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/8240753/Age-Friendly-Forsyth-2025-Survey

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (Oct 12, 2025)