Senior Services: Age Friendly Conference (and Survey)

Senior Services has launched their 2025 Age Friendly Forsyth Survey, a county-wide effort to gather the voices of residents age 60 and over (AND their caregivers). The survey is available now through next Wednesday (October 15). https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/8240753/Age-Friendly-Forsyth-2025-Survey

The Age Friendly Conference

Presented by Senior Services Age Friendly Forsyth in partnership with the Forsyth County Department of Social Services is planned for Monday (OCT 13) from 9am -3pm. Location: Senior Services Intergenerational Center for Arts and Wellness (corner of Shorefair Drive + Deacon Blvd) in Winston-Salem.

This one-day FREE conference is designed to connect older adults, caregivers, and community members with valuable resources and conversations that support healthy aging in Forsyth County.

Questions? Contact Renee Griffin at 336‑725‑0907 or click www.seniorservices.org