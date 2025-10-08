Wednesday Word

Perfect Peace

“The Lord gives perfect peace to those whose faith is firm.

So always trust the Lord because he is forever our mighty rock”

Isaiah 26:3-4 CEV

The original Hebrew word ‘shalom’ means ‘peace’, usually a greeting for both hello and goodbye.

Repeating a word in Hebrew emphasizes its meaning.

So, “shalom shalom” intensifies ‘peace’ into a ‘perfect peace’.

The repetition of ‘peace’ highlights the completeness and abundance of the peace that only comes from a mind focused on God.

This ‘shalom shalom’ is not merely the absence of conflict in our lives but a holistic wholeness, an abundant well-being with our Maker.

So, take comfort in this truth: God provides ‘perfect peace’ to those who trust in Him.

Focusing on God’s Word

Fixing our minds on Christ

And praying for God’s perfect peace to guide us through the day

-Verne

Extra reading: “Perfect Peace” from the Friends of Israel Gospel Ministry (Tom Simcox)

https://www.foi.org/2017/02/22/perfect-peace/