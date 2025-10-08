Wednesday News for October 08, 2025

Today is Special Education Day at the Carolina Classic Fair.

Free for persons with special needs and their caregivers / aides starting.

**Quiet Hours will be in effect between 11am – 2pm at the Fair today.

(During this time, ride lights, music, and sound effects will be turned off or greatly reduced to provide a calmer, more sensory-friendly environment)

**FOOD DAY at the Fair

Bring 5 non-perishable food items (per person) and get FREE admission to the Fair (Wednesday only) helping those in need in our community through

Crisis Control Ministry of Forsyth county. www.crisiscontrol.org

WBFJ Worship at the Grandstand TONIGHT

with Danny Gokey, Cochren & Co and Riley Clemmons (7:30pm)

*Remember the Fair has a new ‘clear bag policy’ this year!

WBFJ: Broadcasting from the Gazebo at the Carolina Classic Fair in Winston-Salem.

Stop the WBFJ Gazebo and play PLINKO with a PURPOSE.

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Wednesday, October 8, 2025

*Mary Alice Warren Community Center in Lewisville = 1pm – 5:30pm

Morehead UMC in Greensboro = 2:30pm – 7pm

Tri-City Christian Academy (High Point) = 3:30pm – 7:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

*Donate blood (now through Oct. 19) and receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email!

*Mary Alice Warren, whose love for Lewisville resulted in several generous donations to the town, passed away on Sunday at the age of 104.

Warren grew up in a home off Lewisville-Clemmons Road. She later moved to Winston-Salem with her husband, Jack, but she never forgot her roots. Mary Alice donated some of her family’s farmland to the town for what became Jack Warren Park in 2010. A few years later, after hearing that Lewisville wanted to build a community center, she called Mayor Mike Horn to ask if the town would like to have an additional 15 acres next to the park. The Mary Alice Warren Community Center is a hub of the town, offering classes from yoga to jewelry-making, as well as meeting spaces. https://journalnow.com/news/local/article_3baa0162-3abe-492a-a674-026c006f7610.html

Salvation Army Center of Hope on Trade Street in Winston-Salem…

They are in urgent need of Baby Formula. https://bit.ly/4m6k414

P.F. Chang’s has CLOSED its Winston-Salem location.

P.F. Chang’s opened in Hanestowne Village, off Stratford Road back in October of 2015.

Their Greensboro location is still open.

https://journalnow.com/life-entertainment/local/food-drink/article

Amazon Prime: Big Deal Days (Day 2)

To shop, customers need to be an Amazon Prime member. You can get a Prime membership for FREE for 30 days! Go to www.Amazon.com to browse the deals

Traffic Alert: “Operation Crash Reduction” runs through Sunday (Oct 12).

Law enforcement will be focusing on speeding and aggressive driving statewide.

Please follow the speed limit (it’s NOT a speed suggestion) #NCGHSP

*Sponsored by the NC Governor’s Highway Safety Program

Senior Services has launched their 2025 Age Friendly Forsyth Survey, a county-wide effort to gather the voices of residents age 60 and over (AND their caregivers).

The survey is available now through next Wednesday (October 15).

https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/8240753/Age-Friendly-Forsyth-2025-Survey

The Age Friendly Conference

Presented by Senior Services Age Friendly Forsyth in partnership with the Forsyth County Department of Social Services is planned for Monday (OCT 13) from 9am -3pm. Location: Senior Services Intergenerational Center for Arts and Wellness (corner of Shorefair Drive + Deacon Blvd) in Winston-Salem.

This one-day FREE conference is designed to connect older adults, caregivers, and community members with valuable resources and conversations that support healthy aging in Forsyth County.

Questions? Contact Renee Griffin at 336‑725‑0907 or click www.seniorservices.org

Prayers for Dolly? One week after postponing her Las Vegas residency, Dolly Parton’s sister, Freida, shared on Facebook that the country legend is navigating some health challenges. Frieda asked the world to send love and support to her sister.

Election 2025: Check out winners of yesterday’s Primary Elections in Greensboro, Jamestown and Asheboro on the News Blog at wbfj.fm.

*Reminder: General Election (Municipal Election) Day is Tuesday, Nov. 4 statewide. https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/upcoming-election/local-voter-tool

Day 8 of the Federal Government shut-down

FREE Flu shots are available through the Forsyth County Department of Public Health. No appointment is needed.

Clinic hours are Monday – Friday from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. (with extended hours on Thursday till 7:30pm). Location 799 N. Highland Avenue in Winston-Salem.

October is Pastor Appreciation Month

Energize Ministries is hosting its Bass Pastor’s Challenge coming up next Thursday, OCT 16 at High Rock Lake. Bring your boat…your fishing gear…and your pastor!

*Register at https://energizeministries.com/bass-pastor-challenge/

“Once again Jesus spoke to the people.

This time he said, “I am the light for the world!

Follow me, and you won’t be walking in the dark.

You will have the light that gives life.” –John 8:12 CEV

This is second “I am” declaration by Jesus.

Context: Jesus is speaking to a crowd of people (including the so-called religious leaders) during the Festival of Tabernacles in the Temple courts, a time associated with light and the presence of God.

The words of Jesus build on the Old Testament foretelling of God as a light for His people, positioning himself as the fulfillment of this promise.

Not just freedom from darkness, but a new, abundant, and eternal spiritual life through surrender and trust in Jesus. Are you following the ‘light’ today???