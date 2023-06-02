Friday News: JUNE 02, 2023

Today is National Doughnut Day

Duck Donuts

Duck Donuts is offering a free Cinnamon Sugar donut! There is no purchase necessary.

See the details on their Facebook page.

Dunkin’

Get a FREE donut with a drink purchase at participating locations.

Krispy Kreme

Get a FREE doughnut of your choice TODAY, no purchase is necessary!

Or you can get a $2 Original Glazed dozen with the purchase of any dozen.

https://www.wral.com/story/list-of-national-doughnut-day-2023-freebies-on-friday-june-2/20885519/

Davidson County Master Gardener ‘Garden Tour’ this weekend (June 3 + 4).

Six locations in northern Davidson County are on the ‘tour’.

Tickets can be purchased and online-purchased tickets will be picked up at Heritage Oak Farms, 470 Gumtree Road in Midway (near Midway Town Hall).

$20 tix are good for both days at www.eventbrite.com.

*Details: Saturday (June 3) 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday (June 4) 1-5pm. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/davidson-county-extension-master-gardener-garden-tour-tickets-594139787097?aff=ebdsoporgprofile

Full moon (known as the ‘strawberry moon’) happening Saturday night. https://solarsystem.nasa.gov/news/2364//the-next-full-moon-is-the-strawberry-moon-mead-or-honey-moon-and-a-full-moon-weekend/.

Protect your skin while outside this summer (and pre-summer) Apply sunscreen 15 to 30 minutes BEFORE you go outside. *Re-apply every two hours.

Sunscreen 101 – EWG Healthy Living App Find out more about a cool APP that compares sunscreens (and much more)

Source: Environmental Workers Group https://www.ewg.org/sunscreen/

Walmart plans to close more than 20 stores nationwide in 2023.

Target, Best Buy and Macy’s have all reported some brick-and-mortar closures.

And as more shoppers turn to online retail, more companies may close their storefronts.

https://www.newsnationnow.com/business/walmart-closures-dollar-stores-inflation/

Volkswagen reboots its groovy ’60s-era VW Bus. And it’s electric!

https://www.cnn.com/2023/06/02/cars/volkswagen-id-buzz-vw-bus/index.html

NCAA Baseball Tournament

Wake Forest Baseball #1 national seed hosting Maryland, George Mason and Northeastern in Winston-Salem. TONIGHT: Wake vs George Mason at 7pm

Triad Goodwill breaking ground at new location at 5835 W. Gate City Blvd in Greensboro

There will be a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the building this Thursday, June 8 at 10 am. The new store will be the Triad Goodwill’s 26 store.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/goodwill-new-location-in-greensboro-breaking-ground-new-retail-store/83-bdddf8c1-3c04-434e-a854-8bc87b90beb4

An independent team assembled by NASA will publish its first report on unidentified anomalous phenomena (or UFO’s) by the end of July. CNN

Scripps National Spelling Bee winning moment from Thursday night…

Watch the moment when 14-year-old Dev Shah of Florida won the annual spelling bee Thursday with the final word “psammophile.” Look for Friday News…

Traffic Alert: Winston-Salem – Road Closed with Detour

Peters Creek Parkway (Hwy 150) SOUTH at Clemmonsville Road BRIDGE.

Bridge and SB lanes of Peters Creek remain CLOSED for emergency repairs.

*Detour in place through June 9 ??

*A Big Truck hit the Clemmonsville Road bridge last Friday! https://drivenc.gov/

The US Senate approved legislation Thursday night to suspend the nation’s debt limit for two years, averting a federal default. The legislation now goes to the President for his signature. The bill adds stricter work requirements for food stamps, claws back unused COVID-19 funds, includes energy permitting reform and ends the federal pause on student loan repayments.

https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/senate-approves-debt-ceiling-legislation-default-averted/

The Senate passed a bill Thursday to block President Biden’s student loan forgiveness program. This means both the Senate and the House have now passed legislation blocking the program, which promises to cancel up to $20,000 of debt for millions of borrowers. Meanwhile, borrowers are still awaiting a Supreme Court decision that will determine whether the student loan forgiveness program can take effect. CNN

NBA Finals: Game 2 set for Sunday (Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat)

And Chipotle is giving away free food throughout the series.

Here’s the deal: Every time a player makes a three-pointer in the NBA Finals they will give away 300 free entrees. https://myfox8.com/news/food/chipotle-giving-away-free-food-during-nba-finals/

“I got sandbagged!”

— President Joe Biden, joking to reporters on Thursday after tripping on a sandbag and falling on the stage after handing out diplomas at the US Air Force Academy commencement. The White House said the 80-year-old president is fine… CNN

Atlantic Hurricane season has begun.

On average, each year in the Atlantic we see around 14 named storms.

This season’s names will start with Arlene, Bret, and Cindy.

The Atlantic Hurricane season runs June 1st through November 30th.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/weather/north-carolina-busy-hurricane-season/83

What to buy in June (and save)

Buy: Swimwear

Shop now: Semiannual sales

Skip: Grills

Wait for it= Amazon Prime Day(s) should be in July

The retail giant is expected to hold Prime Day in July again this year. TBA…

https://www.nerdwallet.com/article/finance/what-to-buy-skip-june

According to the Crazy Coupon Lady.com…

June savings at the Grocery store…

Tea (brands like Lipton and Celestial Seasonings)

Pain relief medication (Tylenol, Advil, Motrin, Aleve, etc.)

What to buy at the big box stores in June…

First Aid kits and supplies (Band-Aid, Curad, Off!, etc.)

Dog and cat supplies (think Iams, Friskies, Pedigree)

Toys and games

Shampoo and conditioner

https://thekrazycouponlady.com/tips/couponing/top-10-things-to-stock-up-on-in-june