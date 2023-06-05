Monday News: JUNE 05, 2023

Clean-up continues after damaging winds leave a trail of damage – including Trees down, damage to houses and power outages- throughout Eden in Rockingham county on Saturday night. Officials will begin damage assessment later today. *Rockingham County Emergency Management suggesting that ‘straight line winds were likely to blame.’ Good News: No one was injured.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/clean-up-continues-after-damaging-winds-leave-a-trail-of-damage-throughout-eden-weather-trees/

Registrations for electric vehicles in North Carolina climbed 14% in the first quarter of 2023, reaching nearly 61,500, state figures show. In the Triad’s two largest counties, Guilford experienced an increase as well, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation. BTW: Tesla has accounted for more than two-thirds of all EV sales in North Carolina over the past five years.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/nc-ev-registrations-approach-61-500/article_badf74ba-f8d5-11ed-a23e-a31fc18476b6.html#tncms-source=login

NCAA Baseball Tournament

Big celebration late last night at Gene Hooks Field at Couch Ballpark.

Wake Forest Baseball (ranked #1 in the nation) dismantled George Mason 15-1 to win the Winston-Salem Regional. The Deacs remain in Winston-Salem hosting the Super Regional play against Alabama this coming weekend.

Wake Forest (at 50 and 10) has the best record in school history and the first team to reach 50 wins in a season. And with attendance reaching nearly 55,000, the program already has set an attendance record for the season (with two or possibly three more games to play at Couch Ballpark). https://journalnow.com/sports/college/wfu/wake-forest-hoping-to-carry-momentum-into-super-regional-this-weekend-at-couch-ballpark/article

A 3.2 magnitude earthquake was reported near Asheville early Sunday morning.

The quake was felt around 6am nearly two miles north of West Canton.

There were no reports of any damage. https://earthquake.usgs.gov/data/dyfi/index.php

Sonic boom experienced on Sunday in the DC region. Federal officials are investigating what led to a fatal crash Sunday afternoon involving a small civilian aircraft with four people on board that flew near the US Capitol region.

The crash ended in southwestern Virginia after F-16 fighter jets were called in to intercept the aircraft. Questions surround why the civilian aircraft traveling from Elizabethton, Tennessee to New York’s Long Island MacArthur Airport –turned back before eventually crashing in Virginia on Sunday afternoon, according to NORAD.

https://www.cnn.com/2023/06/05/us/virginia-plane-crash-fighter-jets-investigation-monday/index.html

A novel radiation treatment for certain cancer patients that targets tumors from the inside using alpha particles is now in Phase 3 trials ahead of receiving FDA approval. Jerusalem-based startup Alpha TAU is expanding its trials of the treatment for skin and other cancer, after its first trial of 10 patients succeeded beyond the company’s expectations. FYI: Alpha DaRT delivers the alpha particles directly into the tumor via a narrow device, inserted under local anesthetic, for a period of two to three weeks. The device is then removed and the patient monitored.

https://nocamels.com/2023/05/new-cancer-radiation-therapy-kills-tumors-from-the-inside/

NBA Finals: Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat

The Heat over the Nuggets (111-108) Sunday night in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Game 3: The series TIED (1-1) going into Wednesday night’s match-up in Miami.

https://sports.yahoo.com/nba-finals-miami-heats-up-from-3-to-even-series-with-nuggets-at-1-1-023257024.html

Reminder: Chipotle is giving away free food throughout the series.

Here’s the deal: Every time a player makes a three-pointer in the NBA Finals they will give away 300 free entrees. https://myfox8.com/news/food/chipotle-giving-away-free-food-during-nba-finals/

Fixed. The Greensboro Post Office on Murrow Boulevard is once again able to accept drop-off mail in the drive-thru lane. Just a month ago, the local post office installed new boxes that didn’t allow for drive-thru mail drop-off. Now, they are ‘situated to allow for drive up mail placement’.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/drive-thru-drop-off-mail-is-back-at-greensboros-murrow-blvd-post-office-usps-post-office-customer-convenience-snorkle-slot-boxes-blue-boxes-stolen/

It’s National Dog Bite Awareness Week.

The next time you see a postal employee making deliveries, perhaps share a smile (and a kind word) for their hard work. Not only do they deal with the duties of mail delivery, but new data shows they also face a high number of dog bites. Leading this year’s USPS national dog bite rankings = California and Texas.

Tips for door-to-door deliveries:

Keep pets (especially dogs) secure before Postal employees stop by.

The Postal Service also advises parents to not allow children to take mail directly from mail carriers, as the dog may view it as a threat to the child’s safety. https://www.cnn.com/2023/06/04/us/usps-national-dog-bite-rankings-trnd/index.html